Why broccoli doesn’t deserve its bad rap

Broccoli gets a bad rap. It’s constantly maligned and scorned the way spinach and lima beans were when I was a kid. I’ve never understood why. Didn’t we stop overcooking vegetables in the 1960s? That’s about the only way to harm broccoli — to overcook it. Cooked briefly and simply dressed, it’s a delight. In broccoli, we find that wonderful intersection of extremely good-for-you and delicious.

Although broccoli is at its peak in cold weather, it now grows year-round in California, which provides nearly all of the nation’s supply. Like many cool-weather crops, most broccoli, including that sold at supermarkets, is pretty good — built to last and less vulnerable than tender summer crops that must be eaten soon after harvest. Farmers market broccoli is absolutely great — the stalks often are more slender and tender.

In most markets, broccoli is sold in 1½- to 2-pound bunches, which yield about 1 pound of broccoli, enough to serve 3 or 4 people as a side dish. At the farmers markets, broccoli sometimes is sold by the bunch and sometimes by the pound. The key difference, in addition to taste, is that there is always less waste; a pound of broccoli from the farmers market usually yields a pound of broccoli.

When choosing broccoli, look for slender, crisp stalks with tightly closed florets without any traces of yellow, which indicates the broccoli is well past its prime. Darker broccoli means there is more beta carotene and vitamin C in the stalks. Broccoli has a bright, clean smell when it is fresh; pass up broccoli with an aroma of decay, limp leaves, brown spots or slimy patches on the stalks.

Broccoli will keep, stored in the refrigerator in an open plastic bag, for several days, though it is best to use it within a day or 2, when its nutritional content is highest. With iron, calcium, vitamins A and C and lots of other nutrients, it’s easy to understand broccoli’s reputation as one of the healthiest foods around. Do not wash it before you store it.

If you have an aversion to broccoli, it may because of its smell when it’s overcooked. Like other cruciferous vegetables, it releases sulfur compounds when heated and gives off an aroma not unlike rotten eggs, a smell that increases the longer broccoli is cooked. Overcooked, it also turns an unappetizing shade of brown.

Sprouting broccoli, often called broccolini, has flower buds, some open to reveal yellow blossoms, some tightly closed. It should look pert and fresh, without wilted flowers or blemishes.

Today’s recipes feature both broccoli and broccolini.

You don’t need a proper steamer to cook broccoli. All you need is a pot large enough to hold all the broccoli and a tight-fitting lid. Once you’ve steamed it, you can enjoy it neat or dress it up with a flavored butter, vinaigrette or another sauce or condiment. Broccoli goes extremely well with mustard, to which it is related; both are brassicas.

Simple Steamed Broccoli

Makes 4 servings

1 - ½ pounds broccoli, separated into single stalks

Kosher salt

Pour a small amount of water (about ½ inch) in a pan large enough to hold the broccoli. Arrange the stalks in the pan stem side down. Set over medium heat, bring to a boil, reduce the heat, cover and cook until the broccoli is just tender, about 7 minutes.

After the broccoli has been cooking for about 2 minutes, remove the lid for 15 seconds then cover again; this will disperse some of the sulfur compounds many people dislike.

When just tender, remove from the heat and enjoy right away or set aside until ready to use.

Variation: If you prefer broccoli in pieces rather than stalks, first cut the florets from the stems and break them into pieces if they are large. Cut the stems into thin (about ⅛-inch) diagonal slices. After adding water to the pot, add the sliced stems first, then the florets on top. Steam as directed, for 4 to 5 minutes. Drain off any water and enjoy.

Serving suggestions:

With mustard: Mix together ⅓ cup sour cream or crème fraîche, 2 tablespoons half-and-half and 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard. Season to taste with kosher salt and several turns of black pepper.

With yogurt sauce: Mix together ¾ cup plain yogurt, 3 tablespoons green peppercorn or Dijon mustard, 3 tablespoons minced black olives and 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Top each serving of broccoli with a generous spoonful.

With mustard vinaigrette: In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 minced small shallot, 1 minced garlic clove, 1 teaspoon minced Italian parsley, ½ teaspoon thyme leaves, ½ teaspoon kosher salt and several turns of black pepper. Stir in 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice or white wine vinegar. Slowly add ⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil. Taste and correct the seasoning. Put the cooked broccoli in a shallow serving dish, pour the vinaigrette over it, toss to coat the broccoli thoroughly and let rest for 5 minutes before serving. If you like, top with ½ cup chopped black olives or sprinkle with grated hard-cooked egg.