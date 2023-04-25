Why flake salt is the best for cooking

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
April 25, 2023
How many kinds of salt do you have in your pantry? One? Thirty? Do you insist on buying sea salt or believe Himalayan pink salt has special health benefits?

With so many myths and so much misinformation about salt circulating on social media, I am here to help.

First of all, salt is a rock. There is no freshness or lack thereof involved, even if you grind salt just before using it. In a damp environment, as you know, salt will absorb moisture and form clumps. That’s why some restaurants put rice grains in salt shakers, to absorb moisture and keep the salt shakable.

But what makes a salt shakable in the first place? It has to do with how salt is harvested, dissolved and dried. Table salt forms tight solid cubes that are the right size for shakers. But this is not a very efficient way to use and enjoy salt. We’ll get to why in a moment.

What about sea salt? There is absolutely no benefit to buying “sea salt.” There is no legal definition, and all salt can rightly be called sea salt. At the Cargill facility in Newark, on the east side of San Francisco Bay, there is an enormous pile of salt you can see when flying into the San Francisco Airport. The last time I visited the facility, 85 brands of salt came from the pile. Some are for Safeway, usually with “iodized” on the label. Hain Iodized Sea Salt, common in health-food stores in the 1960s and ’70s, comes from this pile, too.

Now we come to flake salt, which is very dry but not hard. This salt is produced by heating a saturated brine to cause salt flakes, shaped like upside-down pyramids, to form on the surface of the brine. A paddle circulates through the brine and sends the newly formed flakes on their way to be dried, sorted by size and packaged.

The most familiar flake salt is Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt. Maldon Sea Salt Flakes, from England, is also well-known in the U.S. Diamond Crystal is popular with chefs throughout the U.S. and with home cooks. Its shape makes it easy to grab with your fingers for that “pinch or two” called for in so many dishes. The other attractive quality of this salt is its price, around $4 to $6 for a 3-pound box. Maldon goes for about $6 for half a pound.

I use Diamond Crystal for general cooking and seasoning and use Maldon as a finishing salt, when I want the crunch of a few salt crystals on whatever I am preparing.

I am sometimes asked why I don’t use Morton’s Kosher Salt. It’s because it’s made of fused cubes, not flakes. It is very hard and takes too long to dissolve.

The primary benefits of flake salt are twofold. First, the dry crystals dissolve quickly, encouraging flavors to blossom on your palate. Salt brings flavors to us, literally, and the most efficient way is with flake salt. Because all flake salts are similar, it makes sense to use the best-priced one and that’s Diamond Crystal.

Now for Himalayan salt and the seemingly magical health benefits that surround it. It’s said to improve sleep, slow signs of aging, regulate blood sugar, help with weight loss, purify the air, aid digestion and increase libido. Magical indeed! If only these claims were true. Not a single one has been confirmed by science.

Himalayan pink salt, which is from Pakistan, is so popular that several products, beyond salt for cooking, have been developed. There are lamps, goblets, soup cups and slabs of all different sizes, some for serving, others for cooking. Are there benefits to any of these? If you are already a good cook, you won’t become a better one by using these products. But if you have been a tentative cook, focusing on the cooking process required by salt slabs may improve your cooking for the simple reason that you focus on it.

What about all the flavored salts we see on the market these days? The sodium-chloride bond of salt is so strong that it’s nearly impossible to infiltrate. Most so-called flavored salts are salt mixed with another flavoring agent, which doesn’t actually penetrate the sodium-chloride bond. The reason to use a flavored salt is simply because you like it.

Obviously, I can go on and on about salt, and I have. In the 1990s, I wrote “Salt & Pepper” (Broadway Books, 1999) and completed a revised edition in 2015. I have loved salt since I was a child, when I preferred a lemon sprinkled with salt to ice cream.

For now, what I want you to take from today’s column is that flake salt is best for cooking because of its physical characteristics. The biggest difference between salts is not so much flavor but texture. And, during cooking, texture vanishes.

In an upcoming column, I’ll focus on sel gris, fleur de sel, smoked salts and a few other specialty varieties. In the meantime, feel free to send me your questions about salt.

Simple Halibut Ceviche

Makes 2 servings, easily doubled

Our recreational Pacific halibut fishery is set to open on May 1, so it’s a perfect time to enjoy this very simple ceviche, delightful on a warm evening. Contrary to popular assumptions, ceviche is not raw fish. Rather, it is fish that has been “cooked” with salt: The protein is denatured by salt and acid, not by heat. Here, both the added salt and the salt slab itself facilitate the process.

4 ounces very fresh Pacific halibut fillet, sliced very, very thin

Juice of ½ lime

1 small to medium salt block, about 7 inches or so square, chilled

¼ lime, cut into tiny, thin wedges

½ serrano, minced

Flake salt

Black pepper in a mill

Set the sliced halibut on a plate, pour the juice over it and turn the slices over once or twice so they are coated in the lime juice. Let rest for 5 minutes.

Transfer the fish to the salt block and refrigerate until ready to serve, but no longer than 30 minutes.

Remove from the refrigerator and set a lime wedge on each piece of fish. Scatter serranos over everything, season with salt and several turns of black pepper and enjoy right away.

After enjoying, wipe the salt block clean and store it in a cool, dry cupboard.

Salt Cod

Makes 4 - 6 servings

Salt cod — cod preserved in salt — is popular throughout much of the Mediterranean and is an essential part of Portuguese cuisine. The now-closed K&L Bistro had salt cod on its menu now and then, but it’s not something you see frequently on the West Coast. It is more common in New England, where I had it for the first time at a place called Mike’s Kitchen in Cranston, Rhode Island, known to its loyal customers, primarily aging veterans, as The Post. Waitresses look like they stepped out of the 1950s and the prices seem close to that time, too. Everything at Mike’s, from this salt cod to creamy polenta with sausages, is sublime.

1 pound salt cod, soaked for 1 or 2 days, see Note

¼ cup white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

1 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves

⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

1 head butter lettuce, washed and leaves separated

1 lemon, cut in wedges

Remove the salt cod from its final cold-water bath, place it in a large saute pan, cover with fresh cold water and set over medium heat. When the water boils, remove the pan from the heat and cover it. Let the fish sit for 15 minutes, then drain thoroughly and allow to cool. Break the fish into small pieces, pick out any little bones and set aside.

To make the vinaigrette, whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice and salt. Add the parsley, oregano and thyme and whisk in the olive oil. Season with black pepper.

Arrange the lettuce on individual plates. Toss the salt cod with the dressing and spoon some dressing over each serving of lettuce. Top with the salt cod, garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away.

Note: Put the fish in a ceramic or stainless-steel container that will hold it in a single layer. Cover with fresh water and refrigerate for about 4 hours. Drain, add fresh water and again refrigerate for 4 hours. Do this over a day or 2. I find that 12 hours — 3 changes of water — is typically enough, but occasionally a batch of cod will be saltier and need another 12 - 24 hours. It’s fine to leave it in the same water overnight.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

