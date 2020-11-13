Subscribe

Why we should toast to kindness, survival this Thanksgiving

PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 13, 2020, 3:53PM
The Thanksgiving table can be a minefield for political arguments, but this year, whether we connect with our red and blue relatives in person or on Zoom, we can sidestep politics altogether by opting to be sentimental. This year has been difficult for all, with the tolls of the pandemic and wildfires. But perhaps these trials also make us appreciate the things we once took for granted.

This holiday, these local winemakers and wine lovers plan to give thanks for what they have, for family and friends and for surviving this year.

A toast to good health

In mid-August, Misty Roudebush Cain woke up sweating, with stomach cramps. She believed she had food poisoning. Instead, Roudebush Cain later tested positive for COVID-19.

“The scariest part was that my symptoms were so mild,” she said. “And my 90-year-old grandmother (Shirley Roudebush), who also tested positive, just had fatigue.”

Roudebush Cain’s husband, Nathan Cain, also tested positive for the virus but had no symptoms. The couple’s three children — Ava, 13; Alston, 7, and Abigail, 2 — tested negative.

“When I got sick, I just shut everything down,” Roudebush Cain said. “I was really cautious.”

For roughly two weeks the Petaluma household quarantined in separate rooms. Roudebush Cain disinfected the living quarters regularly and had food delivered with DoorDash.

“The message I want to get out is that we can protect others by making smart decisions,” Roudebush Cain said. “It’s not something we should be shunned or socially labeled for. It’s an opportunity for us to be proactive and keep others from getting sick.”

Roudebush Cain, of Mexican descent, said she’s concerned about the high percentage of cases locally impacting the Hispanic community.

“Hispanics overall tend to live in more densely populated living environments, with many multi-generational households, myself included,” she explained.

With her toast, she will be celebrating the fact that her entire family survived the virus. Her sentiments? Stay upbeat despite the fears of the virus, but do protect each other.

She plans to uncork a magnum of the Sebastiani Cherry Block cabernet sauvignon that her co-workers of Foley Family Wines gave her in 2013 after the marketing expert left to join BR Cohn Winery.

“This year is a great time to reflect on life and the paths you’ve crossed,” she said. “Having survived it, it makes you appreciate life and the time you get to spend with your loved ones more.”

A toast to escaping harm

In September, as the Glass fire scorched mountain ridges in the distance, Elliot Morrison didn’t wait for a mandatory evacuation order. He and his wife, Susan Milstein, drove out of their Skyhawk neighborhood before the fire swept through and destroyed more than a dozen homes.

“When we left, we thought our house was going to burn,” Morrison said. “It was actually the closest it has ever come. Some embers melted on one of the shingles on our roof.”

Morrison said the experience has altered the couple’s perception of risk. They now know wildfire could ultimately destroy the home they’ve lived in for more than two decades. The retired Kaiser Permanente physician said while he prefers to stay in Sonoma County, he’s forced to consider alternatives.

“We love having oranges and lemons in our backyard, and we love the beauty of the area, the coast and the vineyards where we bicycle,” he said. “We love being able to swim year-round outside. That’s not something you’re going to be doing in Chicago.”

To date, Morrison hasn’t found a suitable alternative to Sonoma County.

“I grew up in Texas with tornadoes and the East Coast is going to flood away with climate change,” he said. “I think it was (former California governor) Jerry Brown who said, ‘Where are you going to go?’ ”

Morrison plans to uncork a Sangiacomo pinot noir this Thanksgiving, with gratitude that his house escaped the fire.

With their kids in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, Morrison and Milstein expect to have a Zoom call sometime over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“If we were to have a Thanksgiving Zoom toast,” Morrison said, “I would say after two evacuations in three years, we’re very grateful to have escaped harm again.”

A solemn toast in memory

During the harvest in August, Theresa Heredia made wine in an evacuation zone. The winemaker of Healdsburg’s Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery said the Walbridge fire tested her mettle.

“The fact that we were issued permits from the agriculture department so we could enter the mandatory evacuation zone to keep up with harvest was a bit crazy,” Heredia said. “Being at the winery without Wi-Fi, cell service or any phone lines was a little scary, especially on the days that we knew the fire wasn’t far.”

The mandatory evacuation was from Aug. 18 through the 28th.

Heredia also had a COVID-19 scare, worried that her mother had contracted it.

“My mom had to quarantine for 14 days and get tested twice,” she said. “Thankfully she tested negative and is fine. The lesson we learned is not to allow ourselves to relax our social distancing protocols.”

Heredia plans an outdoor, socially distanced Thanksgiving, weather permitting, with about six relatives. She’ll Zoom in the rest of the party, the family members of her wife, Gilda Estevez, from New York.

“We will most certainly talk politics, but only because we share the same political beliefs,” Heredia said.

The gravity of the pandemic, however, will be the dominant discussion of the day, she said.

To honor those who lost their lives, Heredia plans to uncork a bottle of Champagne, a magnum of Pierre Peters, Gaston Chiquet or Marc Hebrart.

“This will be a solemn Thanksgiving,” Heredia said. “At the same time we give thanks, we must mourn the loss of so many lives around the world, the loss of livelihood as well, in addition to the loss of homes with the wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters.”

A toast to kindness

Vintner Ana Keller of Petaluma’s Keller Estates said her winery has had several COVID-19 scares.

“We’ve had people who have gotten sick and tested, but so far no one has tested positive for the virus,” Keller said. The Petaluma winery, with 92 acres planted, has 45 employees.

With all the challenges of 2020, Keller said her Thanksgiving toast will focus on kindness.

“I hope we can all become kinder and stay kinder,” she said.

As a Latina, Keller is concerned about the vulnerability of this population in contracting the virus.

“I do think this population has a lot of disadvantages from a lack of opportunities to many families living in close quarters,” she explained.

With relatives in Mexico, Switzerland and other parts of California, Keller expects to reel in nine to 12 households on Thanksgiving with a Zoom call. The vintner plans to uncork a magnum of Bruliam, 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir if she can snag it from an auction at Santa Rosa’s Sonoma Academy.

As for sidestepping politics, Keller said her family has a standing tradition of civility.

“One person moderates the Zoom call and if it becomes too contentious, we all voluntarily move on to another topic,” she said with a laugh. “But I’ll certainly miss the love and the kisses from our relatives far away. That’s something that can’t be Zoomed.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.

