Why we should toast to kindness, survival this Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving table can be a minefield for political arguments, but this year, whether we connect with our red and blue relatives in person or on Zoom, we can sidestep politics altogether by opting to be sentimental. This year has been difficult for all, with the tolls of the pandemic and wildfires. But perhaps these trials also make us appreciate the things we once took for granted.

This holiday, these local winemakers and wine lovers plan to give thanks for what they have, for family and friends and for surviving this year.

A toast to good health

In mid-August, Misty Roudebush Cain woke up sweating, with stomach cramps. She believed she had food poisoning. Instead, Roudebush Cain later tested positive for COVID-19.

“The scariest part was that my symptoms were so mild,” she said. “And my 90-year-old grandmother (Shirley Roudebush), who also tested positive, just had fatigue.”

Roudebush Cain’s husband, Nathan Cain, also tested positive for the virus but had no symptoms. The couple’s three children — Ava, 13; Alston, 7, and Abigail, 2 — tested negative.

“When I got sick, I just shut everything down,” Roudebush Cain said. “I was really cautious.”

For roughly two weeks the Petaluma household quarantined in separate rooms. Roudebush Cain disinfected the living quarters regularly and had food delivered with DoorDash.

“The message I want to get out is that we can protect others by making smart decisions,” Roudebush Cain said. “It’s not something we should be shunned or socially labeled for. It’s an opportunity for us to be proactive and keep others from getting sick.”

Roudebush Cain, of Mexican descent, said she’s concerned about the high percentage of cases locally impacting the Hispanic community.

“Hispanics overall tend to live in more densely populated living environments, with many multi-generational households, myself included,” she explained.

With her toast, she will be celebrating the fact that her entire family survived the virus. Her sentiments? Stay upbeat despite the fears of the virus, but do protect each other.

She plans to uncork a magnum of the Sebastiani Cherry Block cabernet sauvignon that her co-workers of Foley Family Wines gave her in 2013 after the marketing expert left to join BR Cohn Winery.

“This year is a great time to reflect on life and the paths you’ve crossed,” she said. “Having survived it, it makes you appreciate life and the time you get to spend with your loved ones more.”

A toast to escaping harm

In September, as the Glass fire scorched mountain ridges in the distance, Elliot Morrison didn’t wait for a mandatory evacuation order. He and his wife, Susan Milstein, drove out of their Skyhawk neighborhood before the fire swept through and destroyed more than a dozen homes.

“When we left, we thought our house was going to burn,” Morrison said. “It was actually the closest it has ever come. Some embers melted on one of the shingles on our roof.”

Morrison said the experience has altered the couple’s perception of risk. They now know wildfire could ultimately destroy the home they’ve lived in for more than two decades. The retired Kaiser Permanente physician said while he prefers to stay in Sonoma County, he’s forced to consider alternatives.

“We love having oranges and lemons in our backyard, and we love the beauty of the area, the coast and the vineyards where we bicycle,” he said. “We love being able to swim year-round outside. That’s not something you’re going to be doing in Chicago.”

To date, Morrison hasn’t found a suitable alternative to Sonoma County.

“I grew up in Texas with tornadoes and the East Coast is going to flood away with climate change,” he said. “I think it was (former California governor) Jerry Brown who said, ‘Where are you going to go?’ ”

Morrison plans to uncork a Sangiacomo pinot noir this Thanksgiving, with gratitude that his house escaped the fire.

With their kids in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, Morrison and Milstein expect to have a Zoom call sometime over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“If we were to have a Thanksgiving Zoom toast,” Morrison said, “I would say after two evacuations in three years, we’re very grateful to have escaped harm again.”

A solemn toast in memory

During the harvest in August, Theresa Heredia made wine in an evacuation zone. The winemaker of Healdsburg’s Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery said the Walbridge fire tested her mettle.

“The fact that we were issued permits from the agriculture department so we could enter the mandatory evacuation zone to keep up with harvest was a bit crazy,” Heredia said. “Being at the winery without Wi-Fi, cell service or any phone lines was a little scary, especially on the days that we knew the fire wasn’t far.”