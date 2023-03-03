Why you shouldn’t toss out your kitchen scraps

Question: Can I grow lettuce, carrots and other vegetables from kitchen scraps? I’d like to help my family learn to grow food from scraps rather than throw away the scraps.

Answer: That’s a great question and a wonderful idea. Yes, you can! Many veggies and even some fruits are easy to grow from kitchen scraps. And there are lots of things to learn by experimenting with different scraps to see what works best for you. If you’re looking for a school project for kids to share with classmates, this is a terrific one.

You can grow the scraps in water, in pots and in the ground. The simplest way to begin is by starting most vegetables in water, then transplanting them to soil in pots.

Here are some to try: lettuce, celery, herbs, onions, bok choy, potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, ginger, radishes, beets, celery, turnips and leeks. Try different scraps and see what happens.

More than likely, not everything you try will work, but that’s OK. Experimenting is all part of learning, becoming a good gardener and a good citizen of the planet.

Here are some suggestions to help you get started:

Lettuce: Romaine lettuce grows well from scraps, but Boston and red leaf lettuce work, too. No matter which you choose, the first step is to take off the top leaves to eat, leaving about 2 inches at the bottom of the lettuce stem. Place the base of the lettuce in a shallow glass or container filled with tap water halfway up the stem. Remember to change the water every day or two.

After a few days, look for some new leaves to start showing. They won’t be as large as the original lettuce leaves, but they’ll still be tasty. You can pick and eat the new leaves right from the container.

Celery: Just like with lettuce, cut the stalk about 2 inches from the bottom and place it in a shallow glass or little bowl of water. In a few days, roots start to grow from the bottom, with leaves and a new stalk from the top. After a week or so, you can put the celery in a pot with soil and watch it continue to grow. Keep the soil moist and put it in a sunny spot like a windowsill. When it warms up outside, you can move it outdoors to a sunny spot.

Herbs: These are really simple to grow in water. Look for an herb without a bulb; oregano, mint, thyme, sage and rosemary are all good choices. Garlic, leeks and fennel, on the other hand, grow from a bulb and can be planted in soil but not in water.

Cut off about 4 inches from the top of whatever you want to grow. You can use herb cuttings from the garden or pots of herbs you may have at home. Store-bought herbs are also OK, but choose a bunch that looks really fresh.

Take off a few leaves at the bottom of the herb and put it in a little jar or vase. Add water to just below the leaves. You should see roots starting to grow at the bottom within a week or so. Change the water every few days.

Once you have a good supply of roots, plant your herb in a little pot with some good-quality potting mix. It can thrive from there. Remember to keep the soil moist and put it in a sunny window.

Carrots, turnips and beets: Unlike lettuce and celery, which grow from the bottom of the veggie scrap, these grow from the top. Rather than planting the bottom of your scrap in a shallow container of water, plant the top few inches of the scrap instead. When roots are formed, do the same thing you do with lettuce and celery: Plant your veggie in a pot.

It’s a good idea to track your progress no matter what you plant, so you have a record of your experiments and what worked. Note the dates you planted, started seeing roots and moved your veggie to a pot. You can take pictures or make drawings along the way to track their growth. Most importantly, note how it tasted to you and your family and friends when you eat it.

Involve kids in the process, too, by having them change the water in the plants or drawing pictures as the plants grow.

Here are some more tips for success:

Always start with veggies that are green, clean and fresh and that you like to eat.

Change the water often. Don’t let it get murky or yellow and slimy.

Find a warm, sunny spot for growing.

Use a really good soil when potting your plant. Water is fine to get things started, but good soil, unlike water, has nutrients your plant needs to grow well.

If at any point your veggie shows signs of wilting, turning brown or being eaten by bugs, throw it in the compost or your green bin and start again, with the same veggie or something different.

No matter what you grow, have fun. Remember you can learn just as much by failing as succeeding. Every time you regrow something, you’re saving money and not contributing to the fossil fuel impact of long-distance food shipping. Small efforts by all of us add up.

For more information and tips to grow veggies from kitchen scraps, check out bit.ly/3lqHT9R and bit.ly/40LSrR6.

Contributors to this week’s column were Patricia Decker, Patricia Rosales and Rob Williams. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County, sonomamg.ucanr.edu, provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners. Send your gardening questions to scmgpd@gmail.com. You will receive answers to your questions either in this newspaper or from our Information Desk. You can contact the Information Desk directly at 707-565-2608 or mgsonoma@ucanr.edu.