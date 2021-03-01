Wildlife caught on camera in Sonoma County

Sonoma County is home to plenty of wildlife, and it’s not uncommon for residents to see everything from birds to bobcats in parks or even their own backyards.

We asked local residents for photos of their own animal encounters and reached out to Audubon Canyon Ranch for photos of wild animals caught on their motion sensor cameras.

Click through the gallery above to see animals making their way through Sonoma County.