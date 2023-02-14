Please send two bottles of every entry to hedge against the possibility of off aromas and cork taint. And please put the suggested retail price of each entry in red on the back of the bottle.

The beauty of blind tastings is that bottles are concealed, so they’re stripped of anything that could sway you to favor one over another, like fancy packaging or a double-digit price tag.

With my Wine 101 column, I share what I know about wine to make it less intimidating and more of an adventure. Today I take you behind the scenes in The Press Democrat’s weekly blind tastings that appear in Wednesday’s Tasting Room feature. I’ll explain how I evaluate a lineup of wines and pick a wine of the week winner, and I’ll delve into criteria as well as philosophy.

The inside track

Let’s begin with something that often surprises people. A wine of the week winner is not always the one with the highest rating in the flight. But it is always the most well-crafted wine for its price. This is to make sure we recognize outstanding wines that over-deliver for their price and give readers an inside track to these bottlings.

Price is something to consider when you’re evaluating a wine. It’s hard to beat an affordably priced wine that you love.

How winning wines edge out other contenders

My wine of the week winner is always one that hits the mark with balance and complexity. While other criteria does come into play, these two factors are typically the most influential in choosing which wines rise to the top.

One recent example is the Kokomo, 2019 Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Pauline’s Vineyard, ($38), which trumped Wilson’s 2020 Coyote Artist Collection Zinfandel, Sonoma County ($55). Both were standouts, and I gave both 4.5-star ratings. But the Kokomo had superior balance and complexity.

As for balance, it’s the rounding out of these elements: sweetness, alcohol, acid and tannin. While most people are familiar with sweetness and alcohol levels in wine, they may not know as much about acid and tannin. Here’s a quick explanation: A wine with high acid tastes crisp and even a little tart. A wine that’s “tannic” can taste markedly astringent. Balance keeps all these elements in check, so no one element dominates and the wine’s aromas and flavors are well-integrated.

Complexity, on the other hand, is what gives a wine its intrigue. It’s what keeps you coming back for more because with each sip, you discover another flavor.

For me, complexity is the most exciting thing to discover in a wine. I recall tasting a 10-year-old Shafer Vineyards’ cabernet sauvignon that unfolded with a striking range of flavors and aromas. It opened with black currant and cassis and moved to tobacco and cedar before ending with a kiss of caramel. It was so impressive, like a grand symphony with different movements.

Other factors in judging a wine

Expressiveness and varietal character are two other criteria that come into play when evaluating wine.

Expressiveness has to do with the clarity in a wine’s aromas and flavors. Rather than being muddled, they are focused in an expressive wine.

As for varietal character, this refers to how much a wine holds to the traditional aromas and flavors of that particular varietal.

For example, a sauvignon blanc typically would have aromas and flavors of grapefruit, passionfruit and grass. A note of Granny Smith apple, however, would be more typical of chardonnay.

When it comes to varietal character, I take a lesson from younger judges in wine competitions. They often champion the outliers, those bottlings that blur the boundaries. They argue that if a wine is well-crafted, it should be able to break from tradition. I tend to agree with this philosophy more often than not. The most impressive wines are often the ones that break the rules.

What sidelines entries

There are, of course, some things that force a wine of the week contender out of the running.

One is an off aroma, which signals that something has gone wrong, either in the vineyard or the cellar. These aromas include odors like a burnt match, a Band-Aid, asparagus, wet cardboard and rotten eggs. Most wineries send two bottles of each entry to hedge against the possibility that one bottle may be sidelined by bad aromas.

The back story

At the end of the tasting, when I uncover the bottles and reveal their identities, I’m always excited to follow up with the winemaker to find out what steps they took to make the wine a standout. There’s always a reason a wine shows particularly well, and I love hearing the winemaker’s secrets.

Perhaps the wine of the week winner benefited from an exceptional vintage or the wine was made with mountain-grown fruit. One thing I always can depend on is hearing how clever winemaking was at work. I’ll never forget learning that one winemaker used 100 1-ton fermenters to give her pinot noir more complexity. Now that’s ambitious winemaking.

I hope this inspires you to read our Tasting Room feature each Wednesday and maybe even buy a bottle of our top pick to see if you agree it’s a standout.

