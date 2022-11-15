Wine 101: Study up on wine pairing principles for Thanksgiving

At the Thanksgiving feast, food and wine are meant to have a remarkable synergy, a tango of sorts with dancers in lock-step.

With my Wine 101 column, I aim to share what I know about wine to enrich your experience with it. Food and wine pairing is a vast subject, and not an exact science, so where do you start? With Thanksgiving coming up, I give you the basic principles to create the striking interplay between food and wine.

At the simplest level, there are two concepts to think about when pairing wine and food:

Focus on similar flavors.

Focus on contrasting flavors.

Creating a delectable match between what’s in your glass and what’s on your plate requires an understanding of these two principles of pairing. In the first, wine and food mirror each other, with complementary aromas and flavors. In the second, wine and food are complete opposites, with their differences accentuating each other’s aromas and flavors.

Here are examples of three irresistible pairings, based on lesser-known wines to help you embrace the mystery of uncorking something new.

Gewürztraminer and pumpkin pie

Our first example is one of complementary flavors: gewürztraminer with pumpkin pie.

You can pick up on the similar flavors in the pie and in the gewürztraminer. The pie has layered notes nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice, cloves and ginger. The gewürztraminer, which mirrors many of the pie’s spices, also has notes of green apple, mineral, mango, peach and apricot.

The layered flavors give the match a rich complexity. The duo also has a refreshing twist, thanks to the acid in dry gewürztraminers. While the gewürztraminer grape is naturally sweet and even more so when picked later in the season for late-harvest bottlings, it produces drier wines with higher acid when harvested early. What’s key when pairing a gewürztraminer with pumpkin pie is choosing a bone-dry version.

While gewürztraminer originated in Germany, it has deep roots in Alsace, France, and has grown there for hundreds of years. It’s found in California, among many other places, but there’s just not that much grown in the world. According to Wine Folly, an online wine website, for every vine of gewürztraminer, there are 30 planted to cabernet sauvignon in the world.

Top bottlings of gewürztraminer to try this Thanksgiving are Gundlach Bundschu, 2021 Gewürztraminer, Sonoma Valley, $27; Handley Cellars, 2020 Gewürztraminer, Anderson Valley, Handley Estate Vineyard, $26; and Navarro, 2021 Gewürztraminer, Anderson Valley, Mendocino, $27.

Gruner Veltliner and oysters

Our second example is another one of complements: gruner Veltliner and oysters. What makes gruner Veltliner, the popular Austrian wine, such an extraordinary match for oysters is that it doesn’t dominate the delicate flavors of the oysters. With very subtle fish flavors, oysters taste like the ocean with mineral notes. The citrusy wine, with notes of lemon, lime and grapefruit, coupled with its refreshing acid, complements the oysters, giving them a refreshing backdrop.

Gruner Veltliner is grown primarily in Austria, Hungary and Slovakia. But in recent years plantings of the varietal have been expanding into New World wine regions, including the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Tasty bottlings of gruner veltliner to try this Thanksgiving are Carlisle, 2020 Steiner Vineyard Gruner Veltliner, Sonoma Mountain, $30; Belden Barns, 2020 Estate Gruner Veltliner, $30; and Migration, 2021 Gruner Veltliner, Edna Valley, $32.

Grenache and turkey

What about opposites? For this example, we’ll look at turkey, specifically the juicy dark meat. To go with that rich flavor, grenache is a promising pairing. What makes this an outstanding match is the way grenache, with its crisp acid, keeps the rich flavors of the meat in check. With high-toned red fruit of strawberry and currant, grenache also has notes of nutmeg, cinnamon and cocoa.

While grenache is grown in many places across the globe, it’s typically under cover as a blending grape. Most believe grenache, or granacha, comes from northern Spain, and it’s also commonly found in the Rhone region of France, in Australia, Morocco and California.

Some exceptional bottlings of grenache to try this Thanksgiving are Kokomo, 2019 Grenache, Dry Creek Valley, $38; Unti, 2019 Grenache, $40; and Jeff Cohn Cellars, 2018 The Fallen Angel Grenache, El Diablo Vineyard, $50.

