Wine tasting rooms entered the mainstream back in 2004 when Miles (played by Paul Giamatti) had a meltdown and drank from a spit bucket in the hit film “Sideways.”

From then on, everyone knew exactly what not to do.

The best wineries will walk you through a tasting without making you feel awkward. But here are 10 tips to help you feel comfortable and get the most out of a tasting room experience.

1. Research which wineries you want to visit based on location and your favorite varietals. Choose two or three for the day and pick wineries that are relatively near and that produce varietals that appeal to you.

2. Keep in mind if you love chardonnay and pinot noir, you’ll want to gravitate to wineries in the Russian River Valley, the Carneros and the Sonoma Coast. If it’s cabernet sauvignon you fancy, you’ll want to target the Alexander Valley. Meanwhile, the Dry Creek Valley has made a name for itself with zinfandel and sauvignon blanc.

3. Research fees so you won’t experience sticker shock. Consider your budget and know fees in Sonoma County range widely, typically from $5 to $175 for a tasting per person. Most wineries charge $25 to $30 per person.

4. Make a reservation, even if it’s not required and only recommended or preferred. That way, the winery’s staff can prepare for you and you’ll be well-received.

5. What about the dress code? This is California, after all, so pretty much anything goes. But be sure to wear practical shoes, with hiking boots and tennis shoes the best options. If a tour is part of the tasting, you may find yourself walking on uneven dirt paths through a vineyard or on concrete in the cellar or wine cave cave. High heels just won’t do. Finally, dressing in layers is best in Sonoma County, so you’ll be prepared for a sunny day and a cool evening.

6. It’s best to forgo perfume or strong scents. They interfere with the aromas of the wine and are off-putting to other tasters.

7. Swirl the wine to tease out the aromas before sipping. Follow that up with small sips and be sure to spit in the spit bucket to minimize your alcohol intake.

8. Water and bread or crackers will likely be available. Be sure to partake in them because it will help you pace your alcohol intake.

9. Tipping is in order if you’re happy with your service. It’s not expected or required because of the tasting fee. But it will be greatly appreciated by the tasting room staff if you choose to tip.

10. Make your designated driver your hero. He or she is giving you carte blanche to enjoy the day without worry.

If you follow these tips, you’ll have a great day. Just be sure to refrain from drinking the spit bucket if you want to be invited back.

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.