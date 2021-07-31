Wine, Bites and Bids gathering at La Crema Estate supports veterans

As happens to anyone who runs a large and complex company, Rick Tigner of Jackson Family Wines has difficult questions land on his desk.

Whether he’d host a food-and-wine benefit to aid first local first responders and military veterans wasn’t one of them.

Tigner recalls, “It took me not even three seconds to say, ‘Of course, we’ll do it.’”

The result was Tuesday afternoon’s Wine, Bites and Bids at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard. More than 200 people strolled the parklike venue on Slusser Road and savored tastes of Jackson Family vintages and Seismic Brewing Co. beers paired with appetizers from Sweet T’s Restaurant & Bar, Jackson’s Bar and Oven, Grossman’s Noshery & Bar, Oliver’s Market, KIN Restaurant and Ausiello’s Bar & Grill.

Guests also bid on silent-auction treasures, and they learned of what The Six Foundation is doing to provide potentially life-altering rehabilitation to Sonoma County firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals and vets who live with the fallout of trauma.

“It was breathtaking,” said VIP guest Sonya McVay-Straub. She founded The Six Foundation in 2018 with the goal of assuring that first responders and vets have access to the same level of manual therapy, mental and physical wellness care and post-trauma rehab services extended to professional athletes.

Wines, Bites and Bids was her organization’s first public fundraising event, and it was among the first community fundraisers that Jackson Family Wines has been able to host since the onset of the pandemic.

“The feeling was just utter family,” McVay-Straub said. “It was very special. Breathtaking. It’s that magic of Sonoma.”

Tuesday’s festivities at La Crema Estate, attended by a number of first responders, brought in donations of more than $35,000 for the foundation. For more on the nonprofit and its healing sessions, go to thesixfoundation.com.

Tigner, the Jackson Family Wines CEO, told of being introduced to McVay-Straub’s mission by the charitable event’s co-host, Erika Altes. She is a local “Whiskey & Lace” social influencer who last year led a quest that collected thousands of dollars in donations and fed firefighters meals purchased from local restaurants.

Tigner said he was hugely pleased to take part in giving back to first responders.

“They have a choice,” he said, “and they choose to go out in very difficult situations and protect the community.”