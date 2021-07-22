Wine Country, San Francisco restaurants make TripAdvisor's 2021 Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' restaurants list

On Wednesday, TripAdvisor released its 2021 Travelers' Choice "Best of the Best" restaurant awards, and a few Wine Country and a San Francisco restaurant made the list.

The North Bay restaurants on the list of the best in “Fine Dining” were Valette in Healdsburg (No. 17), The French Laundry in Yountville (No. 21) and Bistro Jeanty (No. 22), also in Yountville.

Gott's Roadside in St. Helena also made the list for best quick bites, clocking in at No. 15.

San Francisco’s Kokkari Estiatorio came in 10th place in the "Fine Dining" category.

"Always the best," reads one of the reviews on its TripAdvisor page.

Kokkari has long been an establishment in San Francisco, known for its wood-fired rotisserie meats and its Grecian flavors.

TripAdvisor's restaurant awards are calculated based on the "quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings" from Jan. 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021. Awards this year were given in eight categories: fine dining, everyday eats, quick bites, picture-perfect restaurants, date night, best brunch spots, hottest new restaurants and best vegan spots.