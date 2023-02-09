A Wine Country run has been named on an international list of “5 races for wine lovers” by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

Each July, the newly renamed Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Napa-to-Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon and Rosé 5K takes runners past scenic vineyards, farmlands and other sights in Sonoma and Napa counties. Participants can sign up for either race, or run in both with “the pairing” experience.

This year’s race weekend opens with the Rosé 5K, which begins and ends on the Sonoma Plaza, July 15. The half marathon commences the next day, departing from Cuvaison Winery in Napa and traveling through the Carneros wine region. The half marathon also ends at Sonoma Plaza, where the Post-Race Wine Festival offers a commemorative wine glass and unlimited tastings to runners over 21.

Last year, more than 4,000 runners took part in the races, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, race officials announced they had teamed up with the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport as the event’s title sponsor to “bring greater awareness to the Sonoma County Airport and also bring more visitors and revenue to our communities,” First District Supervisor Susan Gorin said at the time.

Wine Enthusiast’s wine race bucket list also included the Marathon du Medoc in Bordeaux, France; the Half Corked Marathon in British Columbia, Canada; the Bacchus Wine Half Marathon & 10K in Dorking, England; and the Wineglass Race Series in the Finger Lakes region of New York state.

For more information, and to register for this summer’s Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Napa-to-Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon and Rosé 5K, go to runnapatosonoma.com.