Wine of the week: Tom Mackey Cellars, 2021 Sirius Red Wine

Rodney Strong, 2018 Symmetry, Sonoma County Red Wine, 14.5%, $70, 4.5 stars. (79% cabernet sauvignon, 9% petit verdot, 6% malbec, 4% merlot, 2% cab franc). Aromas and flavors of black cherry, plum and a kiss of vanilla. Concentrated fruit flavors. Impressive.

Tom Mackey Cellars, 2021 Sirius Red Wine, 14.9%, $40, 4.5 stars. (40% cabernet sauvignon, 21% petit verdot, 21% merlot, 18% malbec) This Bordeaux blend has great complexity, with layered notes of blackberry, plum and cassis. It’s striking.

There’s no recipe when Tom Mackey makes blends.

“We blend what tastes the best after trials,” explained the vintner of Tom Mackey Cellars, his namesake brand. “We conduct at least two tasting trials with a panel of proven palates to reach the final blends.”

Mackey is the winemaker behind our wine of the week winner – the Tom Mackey Cellars, 2021 Sirius Red Wine ($40). The blend is 40% cabernet sauvignon, 21% petit verdot, 21% merlot and 18% malbec. With great complexity, this Bordeaux blend has layered notes of blackberry, plum and cassis. It’s striking.

“Our aim is to produce wines with rich lingering flavors and a dry finish,” Mackey said. “Our goal is to make the best wine the vineyard and the vintage can deliver.”

The process begins with harvesting optimal grapes from Woolard, Stemach and Nunns Canyon Vineyards in Sonoma Valley, Mackey explained.

“Each component is fermented and aged separately,” he said. ”New wines going into barrels are significantly different when they come out 21 months later.”

The winemaker said he once thought blends were a way to use up surplus wines. But he soon realized blends are a way to expand the line of flavors offered. One year, he crafted a blend of petit verdot and malbec just because he liked it.

“There are too many very good blends available to think that they are an afterthought,” Mackey said. “Instead, they are a significant part of production. Perhaps not having a grape variety on the label suggests to some a lesser wine, but that may not be the case.”

A city boy who grew up in San Francisco, Mackey also spent time in Napa and Sonoma counties.

“I was fascinated by country life,” he said. “I recall tasting a lot of very good wines during my trips to Wine Country but what still sticks out as a great wine was the 1970 Beaulieu Vineyard Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon.”

Mackey received a Bachelor of Arts from University of San Francisco in 1973 and then earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Enology (the science of winemaking) from Fresno State University in 1983.

He later spent three decades at Santa Rosa’s St. Francis Winery & Vineyards where he was director of winemaking. The winemaker left St. Francis to develop his own label in 2013, together with his partner and friend Clyde Galantine. They focus on Bordeaux varietals.

Beginning his career in wine at age 24, Mackey, who is now 74, has no plans to retire.

“After 50 years in the business, I still enjoy it,” he said.

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @pegmelnik.