Wine of the week: 2022 Lucy Gamay Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey County

Lang & Reed, 2021 Cabernet Franc, North Coast, 14.5%, $45, 4 stars. Aromas and flavors of black cherry, currant and a hint of rhubarb. Tangy fruit and crisp acidity. Pretty

Pax, 2021 Alta Monte Gamay Noir, Sonoma County, 13.5%, $40, 4.5 stars. Weighted to red fruit, this gamay noir has notes of cranberry, pomegranate and cherry. It has bright acid, nice length and a supple texture. Impressive.

Pisoni Family Vineyards, 2022 Lucy Gamay Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey County, 13.5%, $30, 4.5 stars. Tangy red fruit of raspberry, Bing cherry and cranberry all ride on crisp acid, with herbs and violet in the mix. Supple texture, striking.

Although gamay noir isn’t as well-known as its cousin, pinot noir, they come from the same neighborhood: Burgundy, France, is the motherland of pinot noir, and gamay noir thrives nearby in Beaujolais.

In California, pinot noir is plentiful and gamay noir is in limited supply. But for winemaker Jeff Pisoni of Pisoni Family Vineyards in Monterey County, making one informs the other.

Pisoni is behind our wine of the week winner — 2022 Lucy Gamay Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey County, 13.5%, $30. Buoyed by crisp acidity, this gamay noir is striking. It’s weighted to red fruit with notes of raspberry and Bing cherry. With dried herbs and pepper in the mix, it’s layered, balanced and elegant.

Pisoni said he’s pampered the finicky pinot noir grape for decades, which benefits him when he’s making the rarer gamay noir.

“I’ve worked with the delicate and nuanced pinot noir grape since I was a teenager,” Pisoni said. “Having a pinot noir mindset has helped.”

While the winemaker would like to take full credit for the gamay noir’s success, the granite soil is what makes this bottling a standout, he said.

“We strongly believe in what we do at the winery, like native fermentation (done with naturally occurring yeast) and (using) the ancient redwood tank, a family heirloom from Prohibition. But gamay noir loves granite soils. It really helps it shine.”

Pisoni, now 43, grew up in a farming family. His father, Gary Pisoni, revered as a pioneer of California pinot noir, introduced him to wine.

“My father had been collecting then making his own wine and planting grapes when I was a toddler,” the winemaker said. “I was fortunate to grow up around grapes and wine. I was fascinated by the combination of art and science, and sometimes mystery, that surrounds wine.”

Pisoni said his father had a poster of Chateau Latour, one of the highest-regarded wineries in the world, in his cellar and plenty of impressive bottles aging there.

“He loved to open older wines and share them, often tasting them blind,” Pisoni said. “A 1982 Chateau Latour was one of those inspiring bottles.”

Pisoni started working in wineries at age 18 and earned an enology degree from California State University, Fresno.

“Our family was launching our wine label (Pisoni Family Vineyards), and I was finishing school,” he said. “At the ripe age of 23, I became the winemaker.”

First imported to California in the early ’70s, gamay noir ultimately found its way to the new winemaker, who finds exotic varietals fascinating.

Today, Pisoni said, he’s intent on crafting a vibrant, rich but delicate gamay noir, one with bright aromatics.

“While we’re not trying to emulate anything in Beaujolais, a couple of my favorite (wine-growing regions in France) are Morgon and Fleurie,” the winemaker said. “Santa Lucia Highlands happens to be full of granite, quartz and schist. And it’s on the coast, so we have these great soils that enjoy the fog and cooling winds. This makes for a beautiful expression of gamay noir.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.