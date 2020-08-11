Wine of the week: Acumen, 2019 Mountainside, Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc

Rombauer Vineyards, 2019 Napa Valley (64%), Sonoma County (36%) Sauvignon Blanc, 14.2%, $24. 4 stars. A breezy sauvignon blanc, citrusy, with a hint of mango in the mix. Buoyed by crisp acidity, it has great balance. A touch grassy. Lovely.

Quivira Vineyards, 2018 Fig Tree Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%.$26. 4 stars. A striking sauvignon blanc with layered notes of grapefruit, lemon and mineral. It will turn heads with its intensity. Pitch-perfect balance. Well crafted.

Dry Creek Vineyard, 2019 Sonoma County Fume Blanc, 13.5%, $16. 4 stars. An edgy fume blanc with notes of grapefruit, lemongrass and white pepper. Bright, high-toned fruit, coupled with crisp acidity. A delightful poolside sipper, this sauvignon blanc has a great quench. Racy.

Boulder Bank, 2019 Fitzroy Vineyard, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, 13%, $16. 4 stars. There’s a purity about this sauvignon blanc that’s remarkable. Aromas and flavors of grapefruit, guava and mineral. It’s balanced and finishes crisp. Impressive.

Acumen, 2019 Mountainside, Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 14%, $30. 4.5 stars. This gorgeous sauvignon blanc is complex with layered flavors of grapefruit, pear and tangerine. It has a hint of Meyer lemon in the mix. It’s crisp and clean with a supple texture and citrusy finish. Striking.

Even during this pandemic, people have an appetite for wine that’s well-crafted. We’ve become cloistered connoisseurs who appreciate talented winemakers for the respite they give us from the calamity of COVID.

In The Press Democrat’s blind tasting, our wine of the week winner is the Acumen, 2019 Mountainside, Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc at $30. Our runner up, also certain to turn heads, is the Boulder Bank, 2019 Fitzroy Vineyard, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc at $16.

Other tasty sauvignon blancs and fume blancs in the flight include: Dry Creek Vineyard, 2019 Sonoma County Fume Blanc, $16; Quivira Vineyards, 2018 Fig Tree Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc, $26 and Rombauer Vineyards, 2019 Napa Valley (64%), Sonoma County (36%) Sauvignon Blanc, $24.

Acumen’s current winemaker, Phillip Corallo‑Titus, said the winning bottling was produced before he recently joined the team. This vintage, he explained, is the Napa winery’s first bottling of sauvignon blanc produced from grapes in Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Valley.

Corallo‑Titus said his philosophy isn’t to capture a house style, but rather to let the vineyards speak.

“I’m always trying to stay out of the way and let the grapes do the work,” he said. “As a winemaker, it’s my job to bring out the true expressions of the fruit and let those organic themes create the unique characteristics for every wine I help produce.”

Corallo‑Titus, 64, earned an enology degree from UC Davis in 1981. In addition to his duties at Acumen, he’s also the winemaker at Napa’s Chappellet and at Titus Vineyards, his family’s winery.

“I love what I do and I grew up in a family of farmers and winemakers,” he said. “It’s in my DNA. I have years of experience, and I truly enjoy what I do.”

Corallo‑Titus said he began studying enology in college but then agronomy piqued his interest. He switched back to enology after he began cellar work in Napa in his 20s.

“Just being around the sites and experiencing the winery smells was so enticing,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be a winemaker. Being close to the winemaking process is all it really took.”

Sauvignon blanc, the winemaker said, is less taxing to make than cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir.

“It’s fun to have something that has less intricacies and fewer moving parts,” he said. “Rather than a challenge, I see more of the joys in the simplicity of sauvignon blanc. … I like the bright citrus and tropical characters of sauvignon blanc and the fresh acidity.“

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.