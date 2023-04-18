Preston, 2019 Grenache, Dry Creek Valley, 13.5%, $38, 4 stars. Strawberry and black cherry notes with a hint of anise and a kiss of vanilla. Well-crafted.

Bonterra, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, California, 14.2%, $16, 4 stars. Black raspberry aromas with cherry, coffee and leather on the palate, and a hint of plum. Top-rate.

Barra, 2021 Reserve Pinot Noir, Mendocino, 14.5%, $26, 4 stars. Weighted to red fruit, this medium-bodied pinot noir has notes of cranberry, pomegranate and cinnamon. It rides on crisp acid. Nice length. Pretty.

Alexander Valley Vineyards, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, 14.9%, $34, 4.5 stars. A full-bodied cabernet sauvigon with notes of cherry, plum and cedar. Great structure, supple texture and a lingering finish.

With a nod to Earth Day on April 22, we had a blind tasting of organic red wines.

“Today, we farm just under 30 acres organically,” without pesticides, winemaker Kevin Hall said. They have a little over 230 acres in total on the Wetzel Family Estate. “Our organic vineyards are an extension of our commitment, much like our solar power, drip irrigation, composting and naturally cooled caves.”

The Wetzel Family, which owns the winery, wanted to make the place they call home a better spot for the future generations of their family, as well as for those who visit, live and work in Sonoma County, Hall said.

As for the winning cabernet, the winemaker said one reason it’s a standout is because of its texture.

“I love to make blends and explore how the texture of the wines change,” the winemaker said. “I always pay attention to the texture first and then aroma and flavor. Our cabernet is a very textural wine.”

This wine has a great texture, silky and supple. Another aspect of this cabernet’s appeal, Hall said, is its layered flavors.

“This is an extremely complex cabernet in terms of aroma and texture,” he said. “I aged the wine for 24 months in our caves in both American and French oak barrels, with the American oak giving it an initial pop in aroma and the French oak adding layers of texture.”

The most challenging part of making cabernet is achieving balance, the winemaker said.

“It’s getting it ripe enough to reduce greenness but not overripe,” Hall said. “Tannins that are mature and not too grippy (firm). Luckily, Alexander Valley Vineyards has farmed our vineyards for decades, so that gives me a bit of an advantage.”

Hall, 56, has worked for wineries in California, Germany and New Zealand. He joined the storied Alexander Valley Vineyards in 1998.

Located in the heart of Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley, the winery is a historic property settled in the 1840s by valley namesake, Cyrus Alexander. The Wetzel Family purchased the original homestead in 1962 and continued a tradition of family farming on the site.

The Wetzel family, Hall said, continues to be a good steward of the land.

From early on, the family composted winery waste, practiced irrigation management and planted cover crops in the vineyards. Referring to its eco-friendly practices, third-generation family partner and the winery’s head of operations Harry Wetzel IV said, “It is the right thing to do.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.