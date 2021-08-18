Wine of the week: Balverne, 2019 Chalk Hill, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc

Veramonte Reserva, 2019 Casablanca, Chile Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $14, 3 stars. A grassy sauvignon blanc with notes of green apple, zesty lime and tangerine. It has nice length, and it’s a solid, budget-savvy quaffer.

J. Lohr, 2020 Fume Crossing, Arroyo Seco, Monterey Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $14, 3.5 stars. Aromas and flavors of grapefruit, lemongrass and a refreshing note of lime zest. Balanced, with crisp acid. Tasty.

Matanzas Creek Winery, 2019 Alexander Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.8%, $22, 4 stars. Tropical notes of pineapple and guava meet citrus notes of grapefruit and lemon. This sauvignon blanc also has a hint of honeysuckle and a lingering finish. Pretty.

Spottswoode, 2020 Napa County/Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 13.8%, $42, 4.5 stars. A citrusy sauvignon blanc with aromas of grapefruit, lime and lemon zest that follow through to the palate. It also has a kiss of vanilla. The balanced wine is buoyed by crisp acidity. Striking.

Balverne, 2019 Chalk Hill, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 14.2%, $27, 4 stars. This sauvignon blanc has an irresistible streak of lemongrass running through its grapefruit and grassy notes. Balanced, it has both racy acidity and great minerality. It also has nice length and finishes crisp. It edged out the top-scoring wine in the flight because of the caliber of this sauvignon blanc at this price point.

Alex Holman is a winemaker who knows how to taste his way through harvest. He savors the nuances of flavors, waiting patiently until sauvignon blanc grapes ripen and offer up a range of tropical notes.

“A little ripeness helps with tropical flavors,” he said. “It’s important to get the right pick date and walk the vineyards often, waiting for that bitterness to be gone.”

Holman is behind our wine of the week winner — the Balverne, 2019 Chalk Hill, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc at $27. This sauvignon blanc has an irresistible streak of lemongrass running through its grapefruit and grassy notes. Balanced, it has both racy acidity and great minerality. It also has nice length and finishes crisp. It’s impressive.

Other tasty sauvignon blancs include: Spottswoode, 2020 Napa County/Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 13.8%, $42; Matanzas Creek Winery, 2019 Alexander Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.8%, $22; J. Lohr, 2020 Fume Crossing, Arroyo Seco, Monterey Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $14; and Veramonte Matanzas Creek Winery, 2019 Alexander Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.8%, $14.

As for the Balverne sauvignon blanc, Holman said some key winemaking steps helped the wine develop its aromas.

“I use a non-saccharomyces yeast for what I call ‘sulfite-reduction therapy,’” he said. “This approach leads to 50% less total sulfites in the wine. Bottom line is that if I can do 50% less sulfites, it really enhances the aromatics.”

Non-saccharomyces yeast doesn’t suppress the natural yeast, which furthers the complexity of the wine. The non-saccharomyces yeast also requires fewer sulfites in the winemaking process. Because sulfites can cause allergies or headaches for some wine drinkers, winemakers see a benefit in limiting them.

Holman, 60, is the winemaker for Balverne and Notre Vue Estate, located outside the town of Windsor. The winemaker honed his craft with sauvignon blanc while producing it at Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Vineyard.

“Spending several years at that winery gave me great experience working with a wide range of sauvignon blanc vineyards and different areas of Sonoma County,” Holman said. “I learned how to make sauvignon blanc there, and it’s one of the biggest sauvignon blanc producers in the North Coast.”

The Balverne grapes, the winemaker said, were groomed in an optimum site.

“Sauvignon blanc tends to do a little better in hot sites,” he said. “Our vineyard has good exposure and gets decent heat, all of which are good for sauvignon blanc.”

As for a house style, Holman said he wasn’t trying to impose one.

“The pick date is what dictates the style for sauvignon blanc,” he said. “I tried to let the vineyard speak to me and tell me what it wanted to be. What it told me was that it wanted to be grassy. To get tropical flavors, you have to let it ripen a little more. What I learned by doing that was I didn’t lose that grassiness.”

The goal, Holman said, was to create as many layers as possible.

“With this wine, if I could layer grass and tropical, more is better,” he said. “And as far as layers, rather than just having lemongrass and grapefruit, I’d rather have those in addition to lemon curd and guava.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.