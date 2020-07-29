Wine of the Week: Carlisle, 2018 Piner-Olivet, Russian River Valley Zinfandel

Bella Grace Vineyards, 2016 Amador County, Old Vine Zinfandel, 14.7%, $34. 3.5 stars. A tart zin weighted to red fruit — cherry and raspberry — with a hint of tobacco. While this zin has a supple texture, it has a cracked black pepper finish. Edgy.

Trig Point 2018 The Railyard, Alexander Valley Zinfandel, 14.5%, $23. 4 stars. A zin with great structure, lush fruit and edgy spice. A hint of leather in the mix. Zesty finish. Well crafted.

Wine Country has endured its fair share of calamities with earthquakes, droughts and fires. But a coronavirus plaguing every country on the planet just wasn’t on our radar.

“Never in my wildest imagination did I think I would be living through a pandemic,” said Mike Officer, vintner of Windsor’s Carlisle Winery & Vineyards. “Yet here we are.”

Winemakers like Officer are taught to be nimble and resourceful, but the pandemic has everyone on edge with crush just weeks away.

“I’m especially concerned about harvest when we’re working seven days a week, 12 to 14 hours a day,” Officer said. “I worry greatly every day about the health and safety of our three employees. We operate lean and mean at Carlisle. Each person is critical.”

The indomitable winemaker, who says the pandemic hasn’t compromised quality, is behind our Wine of the Week winner — the Carlisle, 2018 Piner-Olivet, Russian River Valley Zinfandel at $38. It’s a dense, zesty zin with generous fruit, buoyed by crisp acidity. The zin has aromas and flavors of black raspberry, cherry, briary herbs and cracked black pepper. Complex and compelling, the Carlisle has an intriguing undercurrent of spice. It’s impressive.

As for the Carlisle, Officer said he takes a minimalist approach on the winemaking side to let the fruit speak for itself.

Russian River Valley, most notable to many for pinot noir and chardonnay, has some exceptional old-vine zinfandel vineyards, Officer said.

“Old vines often provide better balanced fruit in terms of juice chemistry, likely due to their well-developed root system and self-moderating nature,” he said. “This translates to a better balanced wine. Drinking an old-vine wine provides an opportunity to drink history. Not too many other beverages you can say that about.”

While zinfandel originated in Croatia, it immigrated to California by way of New England and found a new home.

“It’s truly a fully naturalized citizen of California now,” Officer said. “Whereas the benchmarks for many varieties are found in the Old World, when it comes to zinfandel, the benchmark is California. That’s really cool given California’s relatively short history of producing wine.”

Officer, 58, was a software developer for 20 years, but started home winemaking in 1987. He and his wife and cofounder, Kendall Officer, launched Carlisle in 1998.

Jay Maddox is the day-to-day winemaker while Officer oversees everything with painstaking attention to detail. The vintner has no regrets when it comes to forsaking software for wine.

“Three years out of college I was sitting at my desk writing software when it occurred to me that if I wasn’t careful, I was going to be 60 years old sitting at a desk writing software,” he said. “Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but I knew I needed to find something that I was passionate about, something that no matter how hard I worked, it wouldn’t feel like work.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com and 707-521-5310.