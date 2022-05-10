Wine of the week: Chappellet, 2020 Grower Collection El Novillero Chardonnay

Four Vines, 2020 Naked Central Coast Chardonnay, 13.5%, $11, 3.5 STARS. Crisp and clean, this chardonnay is floral and has flavors of melon, lime and mineral. Light and lively, Four Vines is a great summer quaffer.

Marimar, 2020 La Masia, Don Miguel Russian River Valley Chardonnay, 14%, $44, 4 STARS. This tasty, layered chardonnay has aromas of jasmine, with flavors of melon, lemon, toast and hazelnut. Balanced, with bright acidity. Nice length. Lovely.

Fel, 2020 Anderson Valley Chardonnay, 13.9%, $34, 4 STARS. With this chardonnay, beautiful stone fruit rides on crisp acid. Notes of nectarine and a hint of peach marry with mandarin and mineral. Well-integrated flavors. Lingering finish. Well crafted.

Bouchaine, 2018 Unoaked Chardonnay, 14.2%, $33, 4 STARS. A tangy chardonnay with aromas and flavors of Meyer lemon, apple and pear. Great minerality. Top rate.

Chappellet, 2020 Grower Collection El Novillero Chardonnay, 14.1%, $55, 4.5 STARS. This is a chardonnay with pitch perfect balance. Guava and pineapple aromas follow through to the palate with Meyer lemon in the mix. If finishes with a kiss of vanilla, and it’s striking.

Most people don’t realize that, on some level, we all love chardonnay, according to Ry Richards.

The associate winemaker of St. Helena’s Chappellet Winery explained: “There are so many different styles of chardonnay, so I believe there’s a chardonnay for everyone,”

What makes this chardonnay a standout, Richards said, is its site.

“It’s a rocky, Carneros benchland vineyard,” he said. “This site delivers clockwork quality every year. Due to its location, El Novillero delivers smaller yields and concentrated chardonnay. And then we are very meticulous about caring for it in the winery.”

El Novillero, Richards explained, is able to provide richness and freshness simultaneously.

“We’re trying to deliver bright aromas of orange blossom and citrus zest underscored with nutmeg and vanilla,” he said. “We want to deliver a plush, silky texture with a current of energetic acidity on the palate.”

Richards said he crafted the winning chardonnay with winemaker Phillip Corallo-Titus, and the duo has “multi-generational winemaking knowledge.” Richards, 38, joined the winery 15 years ago, while Corallo-Titus has been guiding Chappellet’s winemaking program since the 1990s.

A pre-med student at UCLA, Richards decided to forsake patients for grapes.

“I was raised in the East Bay and would spend summers on my uncle's avocado ranch in Ojai, where I learned to love agriculture,” he said. “I was first attracted to wine when I was working as a stock clerk in a wine shop when I was 16 years old. I had an illegal spittoon, and I would taste with our buyer when the distributors came around.”

Richards said he was attracted to Chappellet because it’s a family-owned and operated winery on the coveted Pritchard Hill winegrowing site. Both the winery and this patch of land, he said, are known for producing world-class cabernet sauvignon.

“We introduced the Chappellet Grower Collection in 2017, to focus on pinot noir and chardonnay from specific sites in Sonoma,” Richards said.

Since its first vintage in 1969, Chappellet has continued to be resilient and was able to weather the pandemic, he said.

“Chappellet was able to engage our customers in new ways during the pandemic, pivoting to remote hosting and webinars,” he said. “This outreach continues today.”

While the winery continues to deal with supply chain issues, Richards said the silver lining of the pandemic is the triumph of wine.

“Wine was a way to bring people together even when they were isolated,” he said. “Wine found its way to the family dinner table.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.