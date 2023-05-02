Wine of the week: Chev, 2020 Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills

Moret Brealynn, 2021 Stray Dogs Pinot Noir, Central Coast, 14.5%, $50, 4 stars. A supple pinot noir with notes of cherry, plum and chocolate. Balanced and buoyed with crisp acid. Lingering finish.

Gary Farrell, 2019 Pinot Noir, Fort Ross-Seaview, Fort Ross Vineyard, 13.2%, $75, 4 stars. Weighted to red fruit, with notes of cranberry and cherry. Pitch-perfect balance. Nice length and well-crafted.

Chev, 2020 Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, 14.3%, $80, 4.5 stars. This is a gorgeous pinot noir with generous, tangy high-toned fruit and lush texture. It has pitch-perfect balance and tasty notes of cranberry and pomegranate.

To say a winemaker made the wine is similar to saying a conductor made the music. At least, that’s the view Jeremiah Timm takes.

“There are many hands and heroes that make a bottle of wine happen that never receive credit or recognition,” said Timm, winemaker for Chev. “Amazing musicians will make the conductor look good, and the same is true for a winemaker.”

With this mindset, the entire Chev team, including the vineyard and cellar crews, are behind our wine of the week winner — the Chev, 2020 Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, 14.3%, $80. This is a drop-dead-gorgeous pinot noir that stands out for its generous, tangy high-toned fruit and lush texture. It’s impressive with its pitch-perfect balance and tasty notes of cranberry and pomegranate.

“Pinot noir needs to be metaphorically listened to and physically observed,” he said. “The best pinot noir winemakers are obsessed with the details and that’s where the conjuring of pinot noir happens.”

Surprisingly, Timm uses concrete tanks for both pinot noir and chardonnay.

While porous, concrete tanks limit the wine’s contact with oxygen through thousands of tiny pockets that trap air. This trickle of oxygen slows the aging process, giving the wines a bright, crisp quality. And unlike barrels, concrete tanks don’t impart additional flavors like vanilla, toast or caramel. This makes them ideal for winemakers who want to capture the purity of the fruit.

While it may seem like concrete tanks are the latest trend, the process dates back to ancient Greek and Roman times, when ceramic amphora vessels were used, giving the wine more texture.

Timm credits Cirq founder Michael Browne for his ability to make noteworthy wines. (Browne Family Wines includes Chev and Cirq wines.)

“He (Browne) is why I’m here and have the success I have,” Timm said.

Browne is best-known in the wine industry for cofounding (along with vintner Dan Kosta) their Kosta Browne label in 1997. Overnight success came to the duo in 2011, when a bottling of the Kosta Browne, 2009 Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast snagged the coveted No. 1 spot on the Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines list.

Kosta and Browne created their label with one barrel of pinot noir. To finance their enterprise, they pooled their tips from working at Santa Rosa’s John Ash Restaurant, where Kosta was wine director. Eventually, after selling their namesake brand to Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards in 2018, they moved on.

Browne founded Cirq in 2009, focusing on a lineup of pinot noir and chardonnay. He ultimately hired Timm, who worked with him at Kosta Browne. Timm, who began as an intern at Kosta Browne, rose in the ranks to assistant winemaker and director of winery operations.

Timm, 39, earned a degree in enology from California State University Fresno, and today tackles the day to day winemaking at Cirq. But he’s quick to say he never goes it alone.

“It is said it takes a village to make wine, but that’s not true,” he said. “It takes a metropolis of believers with knowledge and talent to make a bottle.”

