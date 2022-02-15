Wine of the week: Grieve Family Winery Double Eagle Sauvignon Blanc

Michael David, 2020 California Sauvignon Blanc, 12.5%, $18, 3 stars. This approachable quaffer is tasty, and it won’t break the bank. It has notes grapefruit, lime and a hint of mango. Its bright acid keeps its tropical flavors in check. Solid.

Decoy, 2020 California Sauvignon Blanc, 13.9%, $20, 3.5 stars. Bright and lively, the Decoy has notes of grapefruit, melon and mineral. This budget-savvy sauvignon blanc is irresistibly refreshing.

Spottswoode, 2020 Napa County, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 13.8%, $42, 4 stars. A citrusy sauvignon blanc from start to finish. It has aromas and flavors of grapefruit, lemon, lime and mineral with just a hint of peach. This refreshing sauvignon blanc, with bright acid, is well-crafted.

Lail Vineyards’ Blueprint 2020 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 14.3%, $50, 4 stars. This complex sauvignon blanc is layered with notes of pear, grapefruit and melon. It also has a creamy texture with a kiss of vanilla. Nice balance and structure. Just lovely.

Grieve Family Winery’s Double Eagle, 2020 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 14.2%, $50, 4.5 stars. Citrus meets stone fruit with this exotic sauvignon blanc. It has notes of grapefruit, lime, peach and nectarine. Balanced and buoyed with crisp acidity. Spot-on.

A sauvignon blanc vineyard intrigued David Grieve and wife Kathleen as they passed it on their daily walks in 2001. The wine lovers who fancy white Bordeaux wines had just moved to Lovall Valley, a cradle of sorts for grooming cool-weather grapes like sauvignon blanc.

“We started seriously thinking about farming our own vines, and we were thrilled when the vineyard became available a year later to buy,” Grieve said. “It has been the thrill of a lifetime to learn about grape growing and winemaking from our own vines. It’s a very special place for our family, both to live and grow grapes.”

Grieve is the co-vintner behind The Press Democrat’s wine of the week winner — the Grieve Family Winery’s Double Eagle, 2020 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc at $50.

“I think it’s safe to say our wines benefit from a pretty great combination of nature and nurture,” he said. “First, the grapes for the Double Eagle Sauvignon Blanc are grown at our family’s estate vineyard with sauvignon blanc there (harvested) a full three to four weeks later than other Napa sites, accounting for fuller flavors and pronounced acidity. Secondly, our wines benefit from the good fortune of being made by the extraordinarily talented winemaker Philippe Melka.”

Melka, Grieve said, uses a unique mix of oak barrels, stainless steel and concrete eggs for both fermentation and aging of the Double Eagle, to add complexity while amplifying the vineyard’s distinct fruit character and structure.

Citrus meets stone fruit with this exotic sauvignon blanc. The Double Eagle has notes of grapefruit, lime, peach and nectarine. Balanced and buoyed with crisp acidity, it’s spot-on.

Other tasty sauvignon blancs, at a range of price points, include: Lail Vineyards’ Blueprint 2020 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 14.3%, $50; Spottswoode, 2020 Napa County, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 13.8%, $42; Decoy, 2020 California Sauvignon Blanc, 13.9%, $20; and Michael David, 2020 California Sauvignon Blanc, 12.5%, $18.

As for the Double Eagle, Grieve refers to it as a “vineyard-driven style.

“The hillside estate vineyard sits in a fog-drenched bowl that protects our vines from heat extremes and gives us fully developed and well-balanced fruit with good acidity and a touch of minerality,” he said.

Sauvignon blanc, Grieve said, has the potential for vigorous vegetative growth, which can lead to more pronounced herbaceous notes.

“Our vineyard’s soils are quite hardpan, which naturally controls vigor,” he said. “In addition, canopy management is something we are meticulous about in order to promote the bright fruit and acidity our site is known for.”

Grieve, 59, is a commercial real estate investor of Sonoma-based company A&C Ventures, which focuses on restaurant and hospitality venues. He graduated from Southern Methodist University with a degree in business administration and an emphasis in real estate.

After purchasing the vineyard in 2002, the couple spent several years converting it to organic farming and selling grapes to other wineries. In 2008, they launched their first wine, the Grieve Estate Sauvignon Blanc, with the Double Eagle to follow in 2010. They hired Melka in 2018, and today they produce just under 1,700 cases in total.

The silver lining of the pandemic, Grieve said, is that their direct-to-consumer sales base has greatly expanded.

“The response from our customers has been incredible,” he said. “It’s been humbling to see the demand for the Double Eagle and Grieve wines actually explode during this period.”

