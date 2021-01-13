Wine of the week: Cliff Lede, 2019 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

Decoy 2019 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $20. 3.5 stars. An exotic sauvignon blanc with a range of flavors where stone fruit meets citrus. Notes of Meyer lemon, tangerine and white peach, with a hint of honeysuckle. Pretty.

Duckhorn Vineyards, 2019 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $30. 4 stars. A tasty sauvignon blanc with pretty tropical notes of pineapple and mango. Stone fruit plays back up with notes of peach and nectarine. Buoyed by crisp acidity. Lingering finish. Refreshing.

Cuvaison, 2019 En Cigare Napa Valley, Los Carneros Single Vineyard, Sauvignon Blanc, 14.3%, $24. 4 stars. A vibrant sauvignon blanc with notes of grapefruit, lemon grass and honeysuckle. Balanced, with a purity of citrus fruit. Elegant.

When it comes to Mother Nature and her mercurial ways, winemakers always seem to be on the right side of grace.

“The fires of 2020 and the potential loss of a vintage is devastating. However, it’s not the end,” explained Chris Tynan, winemaker of Napa Valley’s Cliff Lede Winery. “Our vineyards are healthy and our team is safe. As we look toward the next vintage, we continue to remain passionate and committed to producing only the best of Cliff Lede through hard work in our vineyards and a minimalist approach in our cellar.”

Tynan is behind our wine of the week winner — Cliff Lede, 2019 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 14.1%, $28. It’s a lovely sauvignon blanc with an outstanding range — lemon curd, apricot, grapefruit and pineapple. Balanced, it finishes crisp and it’s striking.

Other tasty options include: Grieve Family Winery’s Double Eagle, 2018 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 14.2%, $48; Cuvaison, 2019 En Cigare Napa Valley, Los Carneros Single Vineyard, Sauvignon Blanc, 14.3%, $24; Duckhorn Vineyards, 2019 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $30, and Decoy 2019 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $20.

As for the winning Cliff Lede sauvignon blanc, Tynan said, the house style is inspired by exceptional winemaking across the pond.

“We don't try and shoehorn our style into any international trends or fads,” he said. “We take our generous terroir here in Napa and accentuate the positives. We do look toward the great white wines made in Bordeaux and specifically the wines of Didier Dagueneau in the Loire Valley as inspiration.”

Knowing how to finesse a wine is key, Tynan said.

“We're big believers in the power of blending, so we use all three Bordeaux white varieties: sauvignon blanc, semillon and sauvignon vert,” he said. “We also use French oak barrels, concrete eggs and stainless steel tanks to bring out the best in each vineyard and variety.”

With the finished wine, offering a palatable price point has been pivotal in reeling in wine lovers across the board, Tynan said.

“I think our affordable price and our reputation as a consistently good producer has brought us a lot of goodwill from customers,” the winemaker said. “They know that every year we're only going to put out an exceptional product that outperforms for its price category.”

Tynan, 45, was born in New York and raised in Texas. He earned a degree in English and art history from Texas State University. His credits include a five-year stint as assistant winemaker at Napa Valley’s Colgin Cellars on Pritchard Hill. There he worked closely with renowned vineyard manager David Abreu. Tynan began his tenure at Cliff Lede as winemaker in 2012.

What brings out the best in wine, Tynan stressed, is painstaking detail.

“I think a good winemaker must be tenacious and dogged in the pursuit of quality and excellence,” he explained. “There’s nothing too complicated about making great wine, but there are a million little things you have to get right. Compromise on any of those little things and you will risk quality and pay for it down the road.”

