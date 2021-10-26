Wine of the week: Davis Bynum, 2018 River West Vineyard Chardonnay

Talbott, 2018 Sleepy Hollow Vineyard, Santa Lucia Highlands Chardonnay, 14.4%, $45, 4 stars. A rich chardonnay with flavors of baked apple and butterscotch, balanced with a note of lemon peel. Lingering finish. A blousy chardonnay with a toasty finish. Striking.

Pellegrini, 2017 Olivet Land Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Chardonnay, 14.3%, $40, 4 stars. A complex chardonnay with layered notes of apple, crème brulee and toast. It’s balanced, with great minerality. Just lovely.

Marimar Estate, 2017 Bonita’s Hill, Don Miguel Vineyard, Russian River Valley Chardonnay, 14.1%, $49, 4 stars. A touch earthy, this chardonnay has lovely stone fruit with anise and clove in the mix. Buoyed by crisp acid, it has a supple texture and it’s very pretty.

Corner 103, 2019 Sonoma Carneros Chardonnay, 13.8%, $40, 4 stars. A pretty chardonnay with aromas and flavors of apple, pineapple and a kiss of vanilla. This chardonnay has a creamy texture and great balance with bright acidity. Nice length. Top-rate.

The Davis Bynum, 2018 River West Vineyard, 14.5%, $25, 4.5 stars. A lush chardonnay with rich notes of baked apple, crème brûlée and toasty oak. The balance is kept in check with a twist of lemon and racy acidity. Round texture and a lingering finish. Impressive.

The orange sky during the wildfires, Greg Morthole said, was like a scene from “The Twilight Zone.”

“But the mental distress from the fires is placated by knowing that all things will pass,” said the winemaker of Rodney Strong Vineyards. “Last year made us draw together and refocus. For me, it was about the most important things: my family and friends, and making the very best wines that we can.”

Morthole is behind our wine of the week winner, the Davis Bynum, 2018 River West Vineyard Chardonnay at $25. The Davis Bynum brand was purchased by Rodney Strong Vineyards in 2007. This particular chardonnay is lush, with rich notes of baked apple, crème brûlée and toasty oak. The balance is kept in check with a twist of lemon and racy acidity. With a round texture and a lingering finish, it’s impressive.

Other tasty chardonnays, at higher price points, include: Corner 103, 2019 Sonoma Carneros Chardonnay at $40; Marimar Estate, 2017 Bonita’s Hill, Don Miguel Vineyard, Russian River Valley Chardonnay at $49; Pellegrini, 2017 Olivet Lane Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Chardonnay at $40; and Talbott, 2018 Sleepy Hollow Vineyard, Santa Lucia Highlands Chardonnay, 14.4%, $45.

As for the winning wine, Morthole said he has been crafting the River West Vineyard chardonnay for more than a decade.

“You see the potential of the finished wine in those grapes, and I’ve seen different things in the vineyard over time, including blocks that are more vigorous than others,” the winemaker said. “There were 15 different picks from the River West Vineyard in 2018, and we blended seven of them for this vintage. It’s a process of selection right from the start, when walking through the vineyard. Over time there’s more understanding of these different blocks and areas of the vineyard, which affected my picking decisions and ultimately the finished wine.”

Interestingly, the late Davis Bynum had wanted to buy the River West Vineyard back in the 1970s. But Rodney Strong had right of first refusal and bought it instead. Three decades later, after Rodney Strong purchased the brand, Davis Bynum and the vineyard ultimately united.

“Davis and I used to chuckle about that,” Morthole said.

A former San Francisco Chronicle reporter, Bynum decided to become a vintner and once joked, “Any idiot can make wine, but he has to be a tireless idiot. Winemaking takes enormous work and attention.”

Morthole, 49, has been the Davis Bynum winemaker since 2010, joining Healdsburg’s Rodney Strong Vineyards in 2005. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in natural science.

Fermenting issues, the winemaker said, can make chardonnay a challenging varietal to produce.

“Couple that with our native yeast fermentations, and the lots can take awhile,” he said. “This vintage was fermented with native yeast and averaged just over three weeks, but I’ve had lots take three months.”

Morthole joked he’s a good fit to craft chardonnay because “I still have some hair to pull out when needed.”

