Wine of the week: Decoy, 2021 California Zinfandel

Kobler, 2021 Russian River Valley Zinfandel, 15.9%, $60, 3.5 stars. An edgy zin with notes of black cherry and cracked black pepper, with a hint of anise. Tasty.

Saini, 2019 Old Vine Block, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County Zinfandel, 14.9%, $50, 4 stars. A balanced zin with generous fruit of black cherry and black raspberry with a hint of cranberry. Lingering finish. Impressive.

Graziano, 2018 Mendocino County Zinfandel, 15%, $23, 4 stars. Aromas and flavors of black raspberry and blackberry. Balanced with bright acidity. Great match for meat. Nice length. Well crafted.

Decoy, 2021 California Zinfandel, 14.1%, $25, 4.5 stars. A food-friendly balanced zin, riding on crisp acid — perfect for a Labor Day cook-out. Aromas of black cherry and raspberry follow through to the palate with an undercurrent of black pepper. Over-delivers.

If you’re having a backyard barbecue this Labor Day weekend, make sure you include zinfandel in your lineup.

“For me, Labor Day is all about big, bold, smoky, spicy barbecue flavors, which makes zinfandel a perfect wine pairing,” said winemaker Dana Epperson. “It has the opulence and spice to pair perfectly with almost anything off the grill. At the same time, our zinfandel has the acid and structure to go really well with all food.”

Epperson crafted our wine of the week winner, the Decoy, 2021 California Zinfandel, 14.1%, $25. It’s a food-friendly, balanced zin that rides on crisp acid and pairs well with grilled meats. It has aromas and flavors of black cherry and raspberry with an undercurrent of black pepper. Extremely well-crafted, this zin over-delivers.

Producing zinfandel can be tricky, Epperson said.

“Because zinfandel can naturally be so big and bold, the most challenging part is to achieve that sense of balance and harmony we prize,” she said. “That’s accomplished through picking decisions, and how we approach winemaking, including extraction, the use of new oak and other key areas of focus.”

Epperson, 39, began her wine odyssey at an early age. She grew up among the vines, the third generation of her family to live in Sonoma County.

“I grew up surrounded by the wine industry,” she said. “When I was young, I was inspired by winemaker Sarah Quider, who is a close family friend, to study viticulture and winemaking, and ultimately to become a winemaker. Sarah hired me for an internship at Ferrari-Carano, where I fell in love with the camaraderie that comes with being a part of a winemaking team.”

Epperson earned a degree in Food Science from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 2006. Today she’s the vice president of Decoy winemaking and the winemaker for Migration, two labels within the Duckhorn portfolio.

The first Decoy red blend was made at Duckhorn Vineyards in 1985. By 2008 the brand had a loyal following and so it expanded its lineup of wines with cabernet sauvignon, merlot, zinfandel, pinot noir, chardonnay, sparkling wine and rosé. Building on Decoy’s success, the winery debuted Decoy Limited in 2020. This label focuses on wines made using grapes from some of the most acclaimed Napa Valley and Sonoma Coast vineyards, including the winery’s estate properties.

Grape sourcing has been key to Decoy’s success, Epperson said. The 2021 Decoy California Zinfandel is 68% Sonoma County grapes with a focus on top Dry Creek Valley vineyards, where warm temperatures and dusty red loam produce brambly fruit with pepper notes.

“I frequently get asked how many harvests I’ve worked in Northern California, and 2023 will be my 18th,” Epperson said. “I’m proud to say that I’ve been able to see so much variation in vintages, have had so many amazing mentors, and continue to learn new things each and every year.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.