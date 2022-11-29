Wine of the week: Decoy, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, California

Clockwise, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, 14.2%, $30, 4 stars. Bright and lively with notes of citrus, honey and mineral. Buoyed by crisp acidity.

Bella Grace Vineyards, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Amador County, 13.3%, $18, 4 stars. Aromas and flavors of grapefruit and pear with a citrusy finish. Lively acidity and nice length.

Decoy, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, California, 13.9%, $20, 4 stars. A zesty sauvignon blanc with refreshing citrus — grapefruit, lemon and lime — finishing with a twist of jalapeño. This sauvignon blanc edged out the other contenders by over-delivering for the price.

Dana Epperson tastes grapes on the run, sometimes driving hundreds of miles each week to multiple vineyard sites.

“As a winemaking team, we pride ourselves on tasting every single block to ensure that we’re achieving the correct profile and style for Decoy.”

The winemaker is behind our wine of the week winner, the Decoy, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, California, $20. It’s a zesty sauvignon blanc with refreshing citrus — grapefruit, lemon and lime — finishing with a twist of jalapeño. This sauvignon blanc edged out the other contenders in our tasting by over-delivering for its price.

“We’re targeting the perfect blend of tropical- and citrus-focused sauvignon blanc,” Epperson said. “In practice, this means 100% stainless steel fermentation to preserve all the delicate aromas and 100% sauvignon blanc to capture the standalone uniqueness of the varietal.”

The most challenging part of producing sauvignon blanc, the winemaker said, is deciding when to pick.

“We’re constantly looking at the upcoming weather reports to ensure that we don’t push any of the flavors beyond their ideal ripeness,” she said. “We don’t want to lose the balance of the acidity and the uniqueness of the delicate, ever-changing aromas and flavors.”

As for the tracking those eclectic flavors, Epperson said tasting them in the field has great appeal.

“The sauvignon blanc grape has so many different fruit characters and flavors fresh of the vine,” she said. “It also tastes wonderful during fermentation. All the tropical flavors blended with the sweetness and carbonation during fermentation makes it a pleasure to taste. I wish we could bottle up a mid-fermentation wine for everyone to enjoy. It’s truly magical.”

The greatest vineyard tool, the winemaker said, has been the “Western Fertilizer Handbook.”

“It has great descriptions, with in-depth photos of what to look for when there are issues arising from nutrient deficiencies to pest and environmental pressures,” she said. “This can be very useful when working with the vines to correct any issues and to ensure the long-term health and well-being of the vines.”

Epperson, 38, has lived in Sebastopol for three generations. She earned a degree in food science from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 2006. Within the Duckhorn Portfolio, she’s the vice president of Decoy winemaking and the winemaker for Migration, which focuses on cool-climate chardonnay and pinot noir.

“From an early age, I had an interest in science and art,” Epperson said. “When I worked my first harvest at Ferrari-Carano, I began to see how these two passions came together in winemaking. I also fell in love with being in the vineyards and watching the progression of grape growing to winemaking in the cellar all the way to the art of the blend.”

The winemaker said her favorite wine-growing region in California is Alexander Valley.

“Here the diurnal shift between warm days and cool nights creates balanced wines with bright acidity,” Epperson said. “For sauvignon blanc, these conditions help to eliminate the vegetal characters that can be found in some New Zealand and Australian sauvignon blancs, while giving us that perfect blend of tropical and citrus notes we love for Decoy.”

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.