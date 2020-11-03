Wine of the week: Edna Valley, 2019 California Sauvignon Blanc

Decoy 2019 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $20. 3.5 stars. An exotic sauvignon blanc with a range of flavors; stone fruit meets citrus. Notes of Meyer lemon, tangerine and white peach, with a hint of honeysuckle. Finishes crisp.

Pellegrini 2019 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 13.8%, $30. 4 stars. Stone fruit takes center stage here, with lovely notes of peach and apricot. Melon and mineral play back up. Nice length. Crisp finish.

The Edna Valley, 2019 California Sauvignon Blanc, 13.1%, $15. 4 stars. A refreshing sauvignon blanc — nice and dry. A wine with intensity, this sauvignon blanc has tasty notes of grapefruit, lemon and mineral. Crisp acidity and great balance. A hint of jalapeño on the finish. A steal for the caliber of this sauvignon blanc.

Winemakers may have learned a great deal in their college chemistry labs, but producing wine in a pandemic was never on their syllabus.

“You really can’t learn more about adaptability than (by) working through social distancing and learning how to navigate team dynamics when you can’t be face to face,” said Kamee Knutson, winemaker of Edna Valley Vineyard. “This pandemic has taught me about patience and resourcefulness that will benefit me for years to come. Adaptability is the greatest tool we can have as winemakers.”

Knutson is the winemaker behind our wine of the week winner, the Edna Valley, 2019 California Sauvignon Blanc at $15. It’s a refreshing sauvignon blanc, nice and dry. A wine with intensity, this sauvignon blanc has tasty notes of grapefruit, lemon and mineral. It has crisp acidity and great balance. With a hint of jalapeño on the finish, this sauvignon blanc is a steal for this caliber of wine.

Other tasty sauvignon blancs include: Davis Bynum, 2019 Virginia’s Block, Jane’s Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, $25; Pellegrini 2019, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, $30; Decoy 2019 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, $20; and Avalon, 2019 Flint & Steel, Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, $16.

As for the Edna Valley, Knutson said she was intent on crafting a California-styled sauvignon blanc.

“To me, that means that we have the classic hint of green,” she said. “It has some grass clippings and jalapeño, but it is complimented with fresh citrus notes. Most importantly, it’s bright and lively while being balanced and very sessionable.”

The uninitiated may not realize a balanced sauvignon blanc requires picking grapes at different ripeness levels, Knutson said

“This enables me to get some of that classic green and jalapeño flavors in some of the earlier picks, as well as getting that delicious citrus profile from some of the later picks,” Knutson said. “It’s really a dance of marrying the perfect profiles in the vineyard to craft that balanced wine in your glass.”

Knutson, 37, earned a bachelor of science degree in wine and viticulture from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She had been pursuing a degree in architecture until the second year of college.

“I had always wanted to build a house on a vineyard someday, so I took an elective class on winemaking,” Knutson said. “I thought this would help give me a better perspective on how a vineyard house needed to be designed. Instead, the class inspired a new direction for me. I found that crafting wines is still an architectural process but with a different media. I changed my major that week and never looked back.”

The winemaker spent years crafting chardonnay and pinot noir before tackling sauvignon blanc.

“Sauvignon blanc felt a little scary to me at first because it is so different from chardonnay and pinot noir,” Knutson said. “Once I started making it though, it became such a fun wine to craft. I love how bright it is and what richness in flavor it has on a totally different spectrum than chardonnay.”

