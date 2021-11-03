Wine of the week: Fathia, 2020 Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc

Trione, 2020 River Road Ranch, Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $25, 3.5 stars. A lovely sauvignon blanc with layered notes of melon, pear and white peach. Well-integrated with a hint of thyme in the mix. Lovely.

Joel Gott, 2020 California Sauvignon Blanc, 13.9%, $16, 3.5 stars. Bright and breezy, this sauvignon blanc has notes of apple, herbs and a twist of lime. Balanced and buoyed by crisp acid, it’s a refreshing quaffer. Well-crafted.

Groth, 2020 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.9%, $24, 3.5 stars. A touch savory, this sauvignon blanc has aromas and flavors of pear and peach. It has great balance with crisp acid and nice length. Pretty.

Banshee, 2020 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 13.6%, $22, 3.5 stars. This sauvignon blanc has quite a range, with notes of lemongrass, lime and green apple. It also has intensity yet manages to be user-friendly. Smart.

Fathia, 2020 Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.8% alcohol, $25, 4 stars. This sauvignon blanc has great minerality, with aromas of lemongrass and citrus following through to the palate. Balanced, this refreshing white finishes crisp. It definitely overdelivers in quality at this price point.

Even after the Glass fire of 2020 was contained, it continued to spew ashes over Kenwood, causing havoc for the Fathia tasting room.

“The pandemic required us to have outdoor tastings, so I’d set the table with the wine glasses, and as soon as I’d pour wine I’d see ashes in the glasses,” said vintner Pedro Rodriguez. “Fathia means victorious in Spanish, and I kept telling myself I won’t stop until we become victorious.”

Other tasty sauvignon blancs include: Banshee, 2020 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 13.6%, $22; Groth, 2020 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.9%, $24; Joel Gott, 2020 California Sauvignon Blanc, 13.9%, $16; and Trione, 2020 River Road Ranch, Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $25.

As for the winning Fathia, the brand grappled with a great deal of struggle in 2020 with the wildfires, power outages, evacuations, the pandemic and a heat wave with a string of 100-degree days.

Rodriguez, 36, is a first-generation Mexican American vintner and winemaker. In October 2019, he purchased Fathia Wines, with its Kenwood tasting room at 8910 Sonoma Highway. Rodriguez studied winemaking at Napa Valley College and has worked 12 harvests, including three with Fathia.

“As a starting business, we scrambled to keep our business going,” he said. “We didn’t have and still don’t have channels like many established wineries to sell (our) wine. We don’t have distributors, sales reps, numerous wine club members and a good-sized marketing budget to move product during this pandemic.”

The tasting room, the vintner said, has had a 60% drop in sales due to the pandemic.

“We had to start selling our wine to restaurants at or below our cost to keep our doors open,” he explained. “We had to partner up with restaurants that suffered equally and offered partly prepared food in their parking lot.”

While pivoting in the marketplace, the vintner kept a steady eye on crafting his wines. Producing sauvignon blanc, he said, is complicated yet rewarding.

“The most challenging part is working with native fermentations,” he said. “They are slow and can cause problems, but I feel the risk is worth the reward of our wines. Another important piece is crafting a balanced wine. It starts from calling the ideal harvest date, which is based on the flavor and ripeness of the fruit while retaining the natural acid produced by the vineyard.”

Rodriguez said his goal with this sauvignon blanc is to produce a great wine with minimal intervention.

“We want to craft a wine that can be enjoyed by all at a competitive price, one that can be delightful with or without food and can be used to celebrate a victory in life.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.