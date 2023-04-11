Saini Vineyards, 2018 Apple Block Old Vine Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, 14.9%, $50, 4 stars. A food-friendly, breezy zin with bright fruit. Notes of cherry and cranberry, with a hint of brown sugar on the finish.

Pedroncelli, 2020 Mother Clone Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, 15.9%, $24, 4 stars. Weighted to black fruit, this medium-bodied zin has notes of black cherry and blackberry. Pretty, with savory notes on the finish.

Kokomo, 2021 Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, 14.7%, $32, 4 stars. This zin has lush flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry, kept in check with crisp acid. Nice length and well-crafted.

In French, “flambeaux” means “flaming torch.” During the New Orleans’ carnival of Mardi Gras, dancing torchbearers light up the parade.

Flambeaux is also the label behind our wine of the week, a 2019 zinfandel. Art Murray, president of Flambeaux Wines in Healdsburg, drew on his Louisiana roots for the label’s name, evoking the annual celebration full of color and shared experience.

“There’s a definite connection people feel during Mardi Gras, the city-wide party that brings people of all walks of life together,” Murray said. “We want our customers to have that same feeling when tasting with us.”

The Flambeaux Wines, 2019 Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, 14.9%, $50, made by Flambeaux winemaker Ryan Prichard, is a refreshing take on a zinfandel. It’s a food-friendly style that’s balanced and layered with tangy, high-toned red fruit. It also has an intriguing undercurrent of spice, with a kick of cracked black pepper.

“Our goal was to create a zinfandel that was less ‘in your face’ and much more elegant in style,” Murray said. “We think that is what sets this zinfandel apart. It’s balanced yet complex.”

Murray, 47, works remotely in his day job, as an environmental lawyer for his family’s Louisiana law firm. In his “other” job, he’s the president and one of four owners of Flambeaux Wines, founded in 2014.

When he bought the property, Murray didn’t anticipate that he would get into the wine business, he said. His idea was to retire on a vineyard, not to make wine.

But after watching his fruit hauled off by a respected local winery, a flicker of an idea became a full-fledged business.

Now the winery produces about 1,800 cases of wine per year. Its lineup of varietals, in addition to zinfandel, include cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and rosé. The grapes are grown in the Flambeaux Dry Creek Valley Estate Vineyard and in other Sonoma County vineyards.

“I think it is important to note what actually drew our family into the wine business is connection,” Murray said. “To us, wine has always been about bringing people together. We feel this most when people visit and taste wines with us at Flambeaux.”

Flambeaux offers in-person tastings for one private group at a time, around a table for roughly an hour and a half. That format is deliberate. In Louisiana, weekend evenings are often spent drinking wine around the table with family and friends, Murray explained.

“We want to have the same opportunity to connect here,” he said. “We’re getting to know people at a personal level, and they are getting to know us, not just our wine. We have three generations involved in this winery, and we work together collectively. We’ve been brought together with one shared goal — passing the torch from generation to generation, hopefully for many decades — even centuries — to come.”

