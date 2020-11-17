Wine of the week for Thanksgiving whites

Marimar Estate, 2018 Don Miguel Vineyard, Russian River Valley Chardonnay/Albarino, 13%, $29. 4 stars. A refreshing wine, bright and lively where stone fruit meets citrus. Notes of lemon and apricot. The Marimar Estate is crisp and dry, which makes it a great pairing for a range of dishes on Thanksgiving.

Husch, 2019 Anderson Valley Dry Gewurztraminer, 13.7%, $15. 4 stars. Nice and dry, this gewürztraminer is floral, with notes of mango, cinnamon and honeysuckle. Finishes crisp. Just lovely. This marries exceptionally well with pumpkin pie; it’s an irresistible match.

Ramey, 2017 Fort Ross Seaview, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, 14.5%, $42. 4.5 stars. This is an impressive chardonnay, one with great structure and balance. Complex, with layered notes of apple, brioche, lemon and mineral. Supple texture. Will marry well with many dishes but also exceptional solo. Extremely well crafted.

Benovia, 2018 Martaella, Russian River Valley Chardonnay, 14.3%, $55. 4.5 stars. What sets this wine apart is its extraordinary balance, crisp yet lush. It has notes of peach, tangerine, mineral and a kiss of vanilla. Lingering finish. It will pair well with the feast, especially turkey, or it would be lovely solo. Striking.

Scribe, 2019 Arrowood Slope, Sonoma Valley Riesling, 11.5%, $38. 4.5 stars. This is a gorgeous Thanksgiving white, a dry riesling that’s light on its feet. Notes of pear, honeydew, jasmine and mineral. Buoyed by bright acidity, An eclectic pick, it will pair well with virtually every dish at your Thanksgiving feast.

The wildfires have held Wine Country hostage with uncertainty in recent years, forcing winemakers to rely heavily on their resourcefulness and ingenuity.

“For the past four vintages, the California wine industry has been heavily impacted by the wildfires in one way or another,” said Gustavo Sotelo-Miller, winemaker of Sonoma’s Scribe Winery. “Every year we’ve had to improvise in the cellar due to the recurring power outages, making do to tend our fermentations with lots more manual work and ingenuity.”

Sotelo-Miller is the winemaker behind our wine of the week winner — the Scribe, 2019 Arrowood Slope, Sonoma Valley Riesling at $38. This is a gorgeous Thanksgiving white, a dry riesling that’s light on its feet. It has notes of pear, honeydew, jasmine and mineral. Buoyed by bright acidity, it’s an eclectic pick. It will pair well with virtually every dish at your Thanksgiving feast.

Our runner-up is the Benovia, 2018 Martaella, Russian River Valley Chardonnay at $55. What sets this wine apart is its extraordinary balance — crisp yet lush. It has notes of peach, tangerine, mineral and a kiss of vanilla, with a lingering finish. It will pair well with the feast, especially turkey, or it would be lovely solo. It’s striking.

Other tasty wines include Ramey, 2017 Fort Ross Seaview, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, $42; Husch, 2019 Anderson Valley Dry Gewurztraminer, $15, and Marimar Estate, 2018 Don Miguel Vineyard, Russian River Valley Chardonnay/Albarino, $29.

As for the Scribe riesling, Sotelo-Miller said it’s a favorite of his to uncork for food-centered holidays like Thanksgiving.

“The wine always carries this great acidity that can cut through the fat and heartiness of Thanksgiving dishes,” he said. “It’s also a great wine to simply enjoy on its own throughout Thanksgiving Day leading up to dinner.”

The food-friendly Benovia chardonnay also will impress your Thanksgiving guests.

“The Martaella Vineyard Chardonnay is an ideal pick for Thanksgiving dinner because of the wine’s balanced acidity, intense citrus and spice aromas,” explained Mike Sullivan, winemaker and co-owner of Benovia Winery. “These flavors are a perfect match with roast turkey and traditional side dishes.”

The riesling, which narrowly edged out the chardonnay, is in its 10th vintage.

“I think we’ve finally found our groove in terms of understanding how best to grow (riesling) on the farm,” the winemaker said.

Sotelo-Miller, 37, has been the winemaker at Scribe since 2015. He graduated from UC Davis with a second bachelor’s degree in viticulture and enology. His first bachelor’s degree is in international relations and economics from Boston University.

“I was born and raised in Mexico City in a multicultural family (with) a Mexican father, an American mother, an Australian half brother and a half sister from Costa Rica,” he said. “There were three languages — Spanish, English and German — being spoken at any one time.”

In 2008 a tempranillo-based wine from the Rioja region of Spain piqued Sotelo-Miller’s curiosity about the art of producing wine.

“I consider myself a craftsman and love the endless pursuit in perfecting my craft,” the winemaker said. “Every year brings a new opportunity to learn something new, try something different in the vineyard or in the cellar and continue to innovate and improve on my work.”

