Wine of the week: Foursight, 2019 Charles Vineyard, Anderson Valley Sémillon

Weatherborne, 2020 Wilson Vineyard Chenin Blanc, 12.4%, $30, 3.5 stars. Pretty notes of lemon zest, white peach and a hint of honeysuckle. Light and lively, with great minerality. Spot-on.

Ferrari-Carano, 2021 Sonoma County Pinot Grigio, 13.9%, $24, 4 stars. Aromas and flavors of dried apricot, mango, white peach and lime. This lovely pinot grigio also has great minerality. It’s balanced and refreshing. Pretty.

Duckhorn’s Golden Eye, 2020 Confluence Vineyard, Randolph Block, Anderson Valley Gewurztraminer, 12.5%, $40, 4 stars. This gewürztraminer has gorgeous notes of pink grapefruit, thyme and a hint of orange blossom. Rides on crisp acidity. Just lovely.

Kara Marie, 2021 Sonoma Mountain Ra Ra Riesling, 12%, $26, 4.5 stars. Bright and balanced, with crisp acidity. Gorgeous stone fruit — nectarine and peach — with a kiss of honeysuckle on the finish. Light on its feet and well-crafted.

Foursight, 2019 Charles Vineyard, Anderson Valley Semillon, 11.7%, $29, 4.5 stars. Bright and airy with beautiful acidity. Aromas and flavors of grapefruit, lime and mineral. Finishes crisp. Striking.

“The beauty of a woman, with passing years, only grows,” Audrey Hepburn said. The same could be said of sémillon.

The leading white wine grape in Sauternes, France, sémillon is regarded as one of the most age-worthy white wines in the world.

At Foursight Wines in Mendocino County, winemaker Joe Webb offered customers a tasting of sémillon vintages spanning a decade, eliciting astonishment in response.

“Our customers were blown away by how beautifully this wine shows with age,” Webb said.

Webb is behind The Press Democrat’s wine of the week winner — the Foursight, 2019 Charles Vineyard, Anderson Valley Sémillon, 11.7%, $29. Bright and airy, this sémillon has beautiful acidity. With aromas and flavors of lime, mineral and a hint of toast, it finishes crisp and is striking.

Sémillon is France’s third-most-planted white wine variety, behind sauvignon blanc and chardonnay. But it’s less plentiful in the U.S.

“We are one of only a couple of vineyards growing sémillon in Anderson Valley, so the variety is rare here to start,” Webb said. “Combine that with native yeast fermentation — as we do with all our wines — in a blend of French oak and stainless steel, then bottling completely unfined and unfiltered, it’s an unusual white.”

The style Webb is shooting for is balanced, bright and crisp, with just a touch of toast.

“Sémillon is the last grape to harvest from our Charles Vineyard, and getting the pick date right is one of the most difficult decisions,” he said. “We want to make sure the wine has bright acidity so it pairs with food but is soft enough to enjoy as a stand-alone glass.”

Webb, 42, co-founded Foursight Wines in 2006 after graduating from Sonoma State University with a wine business degree and working at wineries in Northern California including Sebastiani, Joseph Swan and Londer Vineyards. Today he lives on the winery property in Boonville where his wife, Kristy Charles, grew up. Vintage 2022 will be the couple’s 17th.

“We went backpacking in Europe after college — well before 9-11 flight restrictions — and our carry-ons coming back home were handle bags literally full of Champagne,” Webb said. “That was one of those ‘aha!’ moments, where we realized our love of wine might become something more than just a hobby.”

The winemaker said Foursight’s motto is: “wines worth gathering around.”

“We aim to produce authentic, handcrafted wines from our family estate in Anderson Valley,” he said. “My wife and I were working in Napa and Sonoma and yearned for the opportunity to do what we saw traveling through Europe: a family winery focusing on traditionally produced wines from one site, where we could control everything from the farming through the winemaking.”

Webb said he and his wife delight in crafting exotic wines.

“We love it that sémillon is a noble grape, making some of the world’s best white wines, yet few people know anything about it,” Webb said. “It makes sharing a wine like this even more fun.”

