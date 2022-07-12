Wine of the week: Gamble Family Vineyards, 2021 Rosé Wine, Napa Valley

Decoy, 2020 California Rosé Wine, 13.9%, $20, 3.5 stars. A solid rosé with bright red fruit. Aromas and flavors of watermelon, raspberry and a hint of cranberry. Balanced, this rosé is buoyed by crisp acid and mineral notes. Tasty, with a tangy finish.

Castello di Amorosa, 2021 Rosato, Cresta D’Oro Vineyard, 12%, $39, 3.5 stars. A feminine rosé with delicate notes of rose petal, watermelon and strawberry. Light and lively, balanced and refreshing.

Buchaine, 2021 Vin Gris of Pinot Noir, Napa Valley Carneros, 13.4%, $29, 3.5 stars. A lively rosé with layered notes of guava, watermelon, strawberry and mineral. Balanced, it rides on crisp acidity. Nice length.

Minus Tide, 2021 Carignane Rosé, Feliz Creek Vineyard, Mendocino County, 13%, $26, 4 stars. A striking rosé with layered notes of watermelon, pomegranate and white peach. Great minerality. Refreshingly dry and light on its feet.

Gamble Family Vineyards, 2021 Rosé Wine, Napa Valley, 13.6%, $26, 4.5 stars. A gorgeous, bone-dry rosé with high-toned, tangy fruit. Notes of cranberry, pomegranate and Bing cherry are buoyed by crisp acidity. This rosé, with pitch-perfect balance, finishes crisp. Impressive.

If you’re an indecisive type, becoming a winemaker isn’t a good career move. Luckily for him, Jim Close is the resolute type. The winemaker of Napa Valley’s Gamble Family Vineyards makes countless decisions with each label he crafts.

“I always strive to improve methods, try new yeasts and improve every year,” he said.

Close is behind The Press Democrat’s wine of the week winner — Gamble Family Vineyards, 2021 Rosé Wine, Napa Valley, 13.6%, $26. It’s a gorgeous, bone-dry rosé with high-toned, tangy fruit. Notes of cranberry, pomegranate and Bing cherry are buoyed by crisp acidity. This rosé, with pitch-perfect balance, finishes crisp.

“Our rosé is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, merlot, petit Verdot, malbec and petite sirah,” Close said. “We have six grape varieties from multiple estate vineyards in the Napa Valley, so the wine is more layered, complex and interesting than it would be from a single grape variety or American Viticultural Area (AVA).”

When crafted into red wines, these varieties make big, extracted tannic powerhouse wines, he said. All of the color and most of the tannin is found in the skins of red grapes. When the juice is separated from the skins, a judicious amount of skin tannin still makes it into the rosé wine.

“The very high astringency, together with the natural acidity, helps to balance the sweet red fruit flavors and results in a wine that has a yin-yang, savory-sweet balance,” Close explained.

While studying for a degree in psychology in Edinburgh, Scotland, Close started working in a wine shop in the city. That’s when he realized he wasn’t heading in the right direction.

“I ended up falling out of love with psychology and in love with wine,” he said.

Close decided to follow his passion and in 1999 earned his viticulture and enology degree from the University of Brighton. He then headed to Napa Valley in 2000 when he was 27 years old for a three-month harvest stint at Ehlers Estate in St. Helena.

“I’m happily still here and have worked with (vintner) Tom Gamble for 19 years,” said Close, now 49. “My strength is that I’ve been in the industry for more than 20 years, so I have a wealth of experience. My weakness is, despite all the experience, I still don’t have all the answers, and something new confounds me every season.”

As for the rosé, Close is shooting for a style that makes it an ideal food partner.

“I want it to be crisp and dry with moderate alcohol,” he said. “I want it to have sweet red fruits balanced by savory notes, structured yet light and fresh. I want it dry and focused, with a strong line of acidity.”

With only 700 cases available, the rosé pretty much sells itself, Close said.

“We love rosé, so at Gamble we spend quite a bit of time and energy layering the flavors and varietals,” he said. “We add juice to the blend every day, use multiple yeast strains and talk to it sweetly. ... This is an intentional rosé and a labor of love.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.