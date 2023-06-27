Wine of the week: Gary Farrell, 2021 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County

Fort Ross Winery, 2021 Sea Slopes Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, 13.5%, $30, 4 stars. A blousy chardonnay with its rich flavors kept in check by crisp acidity. Notes of honeysuckle and lemon, with a lingering finish. Pretty.

Melville, 2021 Estate Chardonnay, Sta. Rita Hills, 13.7%, $37, 4 stars. Aromas of ripe apple and pear follow through to the palate. Peach and mineral in the mix. Lovely.

Cattleya, 2021 Cuvee Number Five Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, 14.1%, $55, 4.5 stars. Gorgeous stone fruit meets citrus in this lovely chardonnay. Notes of peach and lime, with a hint of toffee on the finish. Impressive.

Gary Farrell, 2021 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 13.5%, $40, 4.5 stars. A chardonnay with pitch-perfect balance and aromas and flavors of white peach, honeysuckle, green apple and lime zest. Well-crafted, with depth.

When winemaker Theresa Heredia is on the road, pouring her wines in different cities, people often tell her “I don’t drink chardonnay, so I’ll start with your pinot noir.”

To which Heredia replies, “Why don’t you try our chardonnay? It might surprise you.”

The winemaker crafted the surprise that’s our wine of the week winner — the Gary Farrell, 2021 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 13.5%, $40, 4.5 stars. This chardonnay has pitch-perfect balance and depth. With aromas and flavors of white peach, honeysuckle, green apple and lime zest, it’s complex and well-made.

“More often than not, those who are willing to try a splash tell me they love our style of chardonnay,” said Heredia, director of winemaking at Healdsburg’s Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery. “I think a lot of people still expect California chardonnays to be very ripe and oaky, so our (Russian River Valley) chardonnay continues to surprise and wow the wine drinkers who are willing to give it a try. ... The wine is fresh, tangy and zesty.”

The house style she’s shooting for, Heredia said, is a food-friendly chardonnay that pairs well with a range of meals, from seafood, chicken and risotto to spicy foods.

“Our chardonnay pairs exceedingly well with Asian cuisine because the bright fruit flavors and crisp acidity work well with citrusy, spicy flavors,” she said.

Becoming a winemaker, Heredia said, was happenstance. While a doctoral candidate for chemistry at UC Davis, she met students from the enology department and had a realization — wine was where she wanted to go. She said, “It’s all chemistry, but how much more fun is wine?”

Heredia changed course in the summer of 2000 so she could earn a master's degree in enology and viticulture. Earlier that spring she had traveled to Burgundy, Bordeaux and the Rhone Valley in France, and the adventure whet her appetite for wine.

During a trip to Burgundy in 2000, Heredia said, she tasted an “epiphany wine” — a bottle of Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru from Domain Denis Mortet.

“I had never tasted such a special wine before, a wine with so much complexity, texture and expression of place,” she said.

Heredia spent a decade at Joseph Phelps in St. Helena beginning in 2002, with her later years at the winery’s Freestone Vineyards. There she gained a reputation for making sleek and elegant pinot noirs and chardonnays.

The winemaker joined Gary Farrell in 2012.

“We work with some of the best vineyards in California, so I feel that my job is simply to respect the fruit,” Heredia said of her current role. “That means picking at ripeness levels that allow the vineyard to express itself in the wine. I use lightly toasted barrels, which add spice and a kiss of fresh oak without dominating the aromatic profile. My ultimate goal is to make wines that are a pure expression of place.”

