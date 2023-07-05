Wine of the week: Gloria Ferrer, NV Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Wine, Carneros

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.

Scharffenberger, NV Brut Excellence Sparkling Wine, Mendocino County, 12.5%, $23, 4 stars. Stone fruit, most notably peach and nectarine, make this a tasty match for blueberries. Other flavors in the mix include biscuit and toast.

Mumm Napa, NV Cuvee M Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $24, 4 stars. The upfront notes of mandarin and peach in this sparkler marry well with blueberries. Aromas of yeast and brioche play back up to the fruit flavors.

Argyle, 2018 Vintage Brut Sparkling Wine, Willamette Valley, Oregon, 12.5%, $30, 4 stars. While this sparkler has aromas of brioche, it pairs well with blueberries because of its crisp notes of lemon and apple on the palate.

What should you do if you want to celebrate blueberries, those sweet and tart morsels of summer? Uncork a sparkler, of course.

Sparkling wine is the confetti of celebrations, but it’s also an incredible food match with blueberries.

The Press Democrat had a blind tasting of sparklers to pair with blueberries, and the Gloria Ferrer, NV Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Wine, Carneros at $30 came out on top.

This sparkler marries well with blueberries because it has great minerality, crisp acid and bright fruit flavors of Granny Smith apple and lemon. It’s striking.

“The acidity refreshes the palate and reveals the purity of our Carneros-grown chardonnay fruit,” said Harry Hansen, senior vice president of winemaking and wine growing. “We work with an excellent section of fruit with citrus, apple and floral notes.”

The winemaker said creating a sparkling wine isn’t necessarily harder than other wines.

“A good wine has pleasing aromas, mouth-coating textures and a personality of sorts,” Hansen said. “It expresses the place it came from, and our blanc de blancs expresses the beauty and typicity of Carneros chardonnay in sparkling style.”

Carneros is the appellation at the southern base of Napa Valley and Sonoma County. With a maritime climate, Carneros brings out the best in chardonnay and pinot noir.

The Gloria Ferrer sparkler is a blanc de blancs — French for “white from whites.” This means, in short, that this sparkler is crafted from 100% chardonnay.

The winery uses the traditional French method known as méthode champenoise. With this process, widely used in the top sparkling-wine houses across the globe, bubbly is born in the bottle. The yeast devours the sugar, releasing carbon dioxide during a secondary fermentation.

Gloria Ferrer is the first sparkling winery in Carneros, Sonoma, and it has produced bubbly for more than 40 years. The winery’s 330 acres of estate vineyards are predominantly planted with pinot noir and chardonnay.

Raised in Sonoma County, Hansen said reading “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho inspired him to become a winemaker.

“It’s about daring to follow your dreams to the ends of the Earth, and how doing it fulfills us,” he said. “It pushed me to consider my own dreams and follow my passion for wine.”

Hansen studied at UC Davis, earning a bachelor of science degree in 1982 and a master’s degree in 1986. He later studied at Sonoma State University, graduating with an MBA in 2013.

“I feel, as a winemaker, it’s important to always find the time to try new wines from all over the world,” Hansen said. “But given my deep roots in Sonoma, I can say that there’s a large piece of my heart that belongs to the Carneros.”

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.