Wine of the week: Gundlach Bundschu, 2020 Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, Dry Gewürztraminer

Gewürztraminer is a versatile Thanksgiving white — it pairs well with turkey, roasted vegetables and pumpkin pie.

Winemaker Joe Uhr crafted the gewürztraminer that won our wine of the week blind tasting — the Gundlach Bundschu, 2020 Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, Dry Gewürztraminer at $25.

“This gewürztraminer is absolutely a seasonal favorite,” Uhr said. “We’ve been picking this at lower brix levels, which makes for a more balanced and food-friendly wine. … Our gewürztraminer has some nice brown spice characters that would pair really nice with the clove and nutmeg in pumpkin pie.”

Other tasty Thanksgiving whites, at a range of price points, include: Fathia, 2020 Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc at $25; Jordan, 2019 Russian River Valley Chardonnay at $36; Marimar Estate, 2019 Don Miguel Vineyard Albariño at $34; and Sangiacomo, 2018 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay at $55.

As for the winning Gundlach Bundschu gewürztraminer, the varietal has been produced at the winery for nearly two centuries.

“(The late) Jacob Gundlach planted gewürztraminer here at Rhinefarm in 1858, and Gundlach Bundschu has been growing and producing this varietal ever since,” Uhr said. “Over the last 160 years, it’s continued to be a standout for many reasons.”

“The climate on the Rhinefarm estate where our gewürztraminer blocks are groomed is cool, allowing for gradual ripening and great flavor development,” Uhr said.

Another reason the varietal is a standout, Uhr said, is because the vines producing the grapes at the core of the blend date back to 1971.

“Because of its old-school-California sprawl trellising, we get the full spectrum of gewürztraminer characteristics — spice, citrus and tropical notes — on display in the same block,” he said. “It sounds crazy by today’s standards, but the non-uniformity of that block is what truly makes it special.”

What surprises many is that the gewürztraminer is dry rather than sweet, Uhr said.

“People don’t know that gewürztraminer doesn’t have to be made sweet,” he said. “Ours isn’t. If you have a special spot like we do and use the right techniques, you can make an expressive and balanced gewürztraminer that is also dry.”

Uhr, 39, grew up in Penngrove. His mother’s side of the family has been living and working in Sonoma County for five generations. Uhr studied ecology and evolution at UC Santa Cruz, graduating in 2005. His first harvest internship was working in the cellar at Bonny Doon in Santa Cruz.

“I loved everything about the wine industry from the first moment I stepped in that cellar: the people, the culture, the artisanship,” Uhr said. “I was hooked. I was working 12 hours a day six days a week, learning a ton and making people happy at the same time. I still get excited just thinking about it.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.