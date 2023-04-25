Wine of the week: Honig, 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, 52% Napa and 48% Lake County

Alma de Cattleya, 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma County, 13.2%, $25, 4 stars. A sauvignon blanc that’s light on its feet. Notes of grapefruit, lemon and mineral. Crisp acid and a citrusy finish.

Honig Vineyard & Winery, 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, 52% Napa and 48% Lake County, 13.8%, $24, 4.5 stars. A complex sauvignon blanc layered with notes of lemongrass, lime and grapefruit. Buoyed by crisp acid. Impressive.

In Napa Valley, where cabernet is king, Honig Vineyard & Winery is an outlier. In 1980 it launched sauvignon blanc as its sole varietal, a flagship white in a sea of red. It remained that way for a decade, until Honig added cabernet sauvignon to its lineup in 1990.

The outlier is behind our wine of the week winner — the Honig, 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, 52% Napa and 48% Lake County, 13.8%, $24. It’s a complex, impressive sauvignon blanc, layered with notes of lemongrass, lime and grapefruit and buoyed by crisp acidity.

Honig, based in Rutherford, is unique in yet another way. Its entire winemaking team is comprised of women. Kristin Belair is director of winegrowing and sustainability, Ashley Egelhoff is the winemaker, Gaby Lewis Smith is the enologist and Annika Honig is the production assistant.

“Research has shown that women must prove themselves more than men to earn job promotions,” co-vintner Stephanie Honig said. “Having worked in a male-dominated industry like the wine and spirits industry, I have experienced this firsthand throughout my entire career. It brings me joy to have a team of brilliant, collaborative and driven women behind our wine.”

In recent years, Honig said, the winemaking team has had to grapple with a limited supply of sauvignon blanc grapes because of the increased popularity of the varietal.

“We found that Lake County produces very complementary sauvignon blanc to Napa Valley and we’re able to utilize fruit from the two regions, with excellent results,” she said.

What gave this sauvignon blanc the edge in our blind tasting, she said, is the attention it received in the vineyard and cellar.

“Honig continues to produce sauvignon blanc and cabernet sauvignon exclusively,” she said. “This allows our winemaking team to focus on making the best wine each year, without the distraction of multiple varietals.”

The winery’s roots date back to 1964, when the late Louis Honig bought a 68-acre ranch in Rutherford. The vineyard was planted with sauvignon blanc and cabernet sauvignon grapes, which he sold to neighboring wineries. Louis Honig dreamed of the day he could retire from his San Francisco advertising agency and make wine from his vineyard.

He died before he could realize his dream, leaving the estate to his family. In 1980, as a tribute to his legacy, his family produced a few hundred cases of Louis Honig Sauvignon Blanc in the vineyard’s old tractor barn. After the wine won a gold medal at the Orange County Fair, the family decided to increase production, and Honig Vineyard & Winery was born.

In 1984, at age 22, grandson Michael Honig took over managing the vineyard and winery. As the business grew, family members Regina Weinstein, Steven Honig and Stephanie Honig joined Michael in the winery.

Co-vintner Stephanie Honig, now 48, said her wine odyssey began when she was studying at Florida International University. Chip Cassidy, a professor and director of the university’s beverage program, challenged her to learn about a new wine region each week.

“I began to learn about geography, soil, culture and all that goes into making wine,” Honig said. “My mentor (Cassidy) later presented me with the challenge of teaching a university class on what I had learned. It helped push me to do what I didn’t think I could do.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.