J. Lohr, 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Monterey County, Flume Crossing, 13.5%, $14, 4 stars. This sauvignon blanc is tasty with notes of grapefruit, passion fruit and honey. Bright acid keeps its rich texture in check.

Bricoleur, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Kick Ranch Vineyard, 14.1%, $36, 4 stars. This layered sauvignon blanc has notes of grapefruit, lime and mineral. Buoyed by crisp acid, it has great balance. Well-crafted.

The key to Brad Holstine’s recipe for sauvignon blanc is how he harvests his fruit.

“By picking fruit at a range of ripeness levels, it makes an interesting layering, a medley of aromas, as well as a balanced palate,” said the winemaker of Husch, in Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley. “We capture the full spectrum of sauvignon blanc, from lemongrass to guava.”

Holstine is behind our wine of the week winner — the Husch, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino, 13.9%, $18. A tropical take on sauvignon blanc, it has notes of mango and guava. Grapefruit and mineral are also in the mix, riding on crisp acid. It’s spot-on.

“I look forward to tasting what other producers are crafting, what exotic aromas and flavors are waiting for me in the next bottle of sauvignon blanc,” said Holstein, who is a fan of this varietal. “I love the fact that there are so many styles and so many variables in crafting early aromatic whites like sauvignon blanc.”

Initially, Holstine was an engineering student at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. His career path changed when his roommate challenged him, saying, “‘Hey Brad, there’s more to life than thermodynamics,’” then introduced him to a couple of local winemakers, Holstine recalled.

“My first harvest was in 1992 in San Luis Obispo County at a small old-vine zinfandel producer up in the hills of Arroyo Grande, and I fell in love with winemaking,” Holstine said. “I caught the vigneron bug from the get-go. Just being involved with this unique property felt good, with old vines dating back 80-plus years.”

Now 53, Holstine marking his 20th year at Husch. The winery was founded in 1971 by Tony and Gretchen Husch, the parents of Holstine’s wife, Amanda. The first bonded winery in Anderson Valley, today it has a lineup of about 10 varietals and produces about 45,000 cases yearly.

What people would find most surprising about winemaking, Holstine said, is that there are countless choices at every step.

“There are so many variables you can play with if you want to and so many ways to get you where you want to go, if you’re willing to experiment,” he said.

While Champagne and Burgundy are Holstine’s favorite wine regions across the pond, Anderson Valley is his top pick stateside.

“Anderson Valley is such a phenomenal appellation, offering a great range of growing conditions for pinot noir, chardonnay and gewürztraminer,” he said. “The cool morning fog, the toasty warm days, and then that fog blanket returns in the evenings. It’s epic for grape growing, and feels like a world away from everything else.”

The winemaker said he’s grateful to have such a talented crew in both the vineyard and the cellar.

“Our longtime employees, with most at Husch for more than 20 years, are just as dedicated as I am in the quest to make the best wines from each vintage.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com.