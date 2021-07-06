Wine of the week: J. Bucher, 2020 Bucher Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc

Blackbird Vineyards, 2020 Dissonance, Sonoma County, Napa County Sauvignon Blanc, 14.1%, $20, 3 stars. A tropical sauvignon blanc with notes of mango, guava and passionfruit. Aromas of acacia flower and honeysuckle. A solid, budget-savvy option.

Acumen, 2020, Napa Valley Mountainside Sauvignon Blanc, 14.1%, $30, 4 stars. A zesty sauvignon balance with citrus blossom aromas and on the palate, notes of green apple, lemon and pineapple. Nice length. Pretty.

Grieve Family Winery, 2019 Double Eagle, Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 14.2%, $90, 5 stars. A pricey, yet drop-dead gorgeous sauvignon blanc with stone fruit and great minerality. Balanced, with bright acidity. Supple, with a lingering finish.

J. Bucher, 2020 Bucher Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 14.5%, $35, 4.5 stars. A sauvignon blanc where citrus meets tropical. Aromas and flavors of lemon, mandarin and pineapple, with a kiss of vanilla in the mix. Balanced, with great minerality. Finishes crisp. Impressive.

Farmers, captivated by nature, often trust there’s fortune in their misfortune. John and Diane Bucher are two such farmers; they didn’t flinch when a winery decided to forgo their sauvignon blanc fruit in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“It allowed us to pivot and bring in the sauvignon blanc for ourselves,” John said. “Our winemaker, Adam Lee, has always shared how much he loves to make sauvignon blanc, so we thought this was a win-win.”

As for the J. Bucher sauvignon blanc, Diane said what gave it the edge was the fruit, pure and simple.

“We’re farmers who make wine,” she said. “We’re really tied to the land. John is in the vineyard every day during the growing season, and we strive to produce exceptional fruit.”

John has managed his family’s dairy operation since he graduated from UC Davis in 1984. But in 1997, he diversified the farm, planting the first Bucher Vineyard pinot noir blocks, with additional plantings through 2009. Today the Buchers sell pinot noir grapes to several highly esteemed Sonoma County wineries, including Williams Selyem, Siduri Wines and Kosta Brown.

The couple’s portfolio is dominated by cool-climate chardonnay and pinot noir, with sauvignon blanc the exception to the rule. But Diane said they gave this outlier plenty of attention when deciding its fate.

“We had a great dinner with Adam Lee at our home and tasted 10 sauvignon blancs,” she said. “We came up with the stylistic direction we wanted to pursue after tasting some amazing California sauvignon blancs. It was a fantastic way to educate our palates and have a fun evening with our winemaker.”

The sauvignon blanc comes from a heritage vineyard that was planted in the early 1970s and needed a lot of care when John started farming it in 2017.

“The rehab and improvements included repairing the trellis system, improving pruning techniques and adding natural soil amendments,” John said. “After a couple years, we could really see the improvements in these low-yielding vines. When I first saw this heritage block, I knew this site had the potential to make great wine.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.