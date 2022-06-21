Wine of the week: J. Bucher, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, Bucher Vineyard, Sonoma County

Longboard, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, 13.5%, $28, 3.5 stars. Balanced, with bright acid, this sauvignon blanc has layers of grapefruit, mineral and a hint of pineapple. Nice length. Pretty.

Grieve Family Winery, 2019 Grieve Family Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, 14.2%, $95, 4 stars. This sauvignon blanc trumpets stone fruit, with notes of nectarine and white peach. Grapefruit and mineral are in the mix. Nice and dry, with crisp acid. Top-rate.

Angeline, 2020 Sonoma County Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $18, 4 stars. A zesty sauvignon blanc, it has aromas and flavors of honeydew, apple and lemongrass. Nice and dry, it finishes crisp. Balanced and refreshing, it’s a great poolside sipper.

Amici, 2021 Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc, 14.1%, $45, 4 stars. A sauvignon blanc with tasty citrus notes and great minerality. Aromas and flavors of lemon zest, pineapple and vanilla. Nice structure. Lovely.

J. Bucher, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, Bucher Vineyard, Sonoma County, 13.9%, $38, 4 stars. With pitch-perfect balance, this sauvignon blanc has it all. Aromas and flavors of grapefruit, melon, nectarine and a pinch of white pepper. Best of all, it’s seamless, with a quench of lemon on the finish. Well-crafted.

When it comes to sun-kissed sauvignon blanc, timing is everything. It determines which flavors of many will lead.

“As it starts to ripen, sauvignon blanc has flavors of lime and grapefruit, then it leads to apple and honeysuckle, then to melon and, at its ripest, stone fruits like peach and apricot,” said Diane Bucher, co-vintner of her namesake label Bucher Wines. “Deciding when to pick (sauvignon blanc) makes huge differences in the flavor of the wine, more so than in pinot noir or chardonnay.”

Diane and her husband, John Bucher, along with their winemaker, Adam Lee, are the trio behind our wine of the week winner — the J. Bucher, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, Bucher Vineyard, Sonoma County at $38. With pitch-perfect balance, this sauvignon blanc has aromas and flavors of grapefruit, melon, nectarine and a whisper of white pepper. Best of all, it’s seamless and extremely well-crafted.

“When I first saw this heritage block of sauvignon blanc, I knew the site had the potential to make great wine,” John said. “Farming the vineyard for four years before even making wine from it allowed us to understand the site and what the vines were capable of. As growers, we can shepherd the fruit from the vineyard to the winery, giving us total control from pruning to harvest.”

The sauvignon blanc they’re shooting for, Diane said, is one with a rounded, lush style.

“In the vineyard, we pick when the flavors are moving from citrus into melon,” she said. “In the winery, we age in French oak. This brings more fruit-forward aromatics with a rich, round mouthfeel while still retaining crisp acidity.”

John is a fourth-generation farmer, and his family has been farming in the Russian River Valley since 1958. He diversified the farming operation by planting the first pinot noir vines in 1997. Bucher Vineyards continues to sell 90% of its fruit to more than 25 wineries, including Williams Selyem, Merry Edwards, Papapietro Perry, Dutcher Crossing and Joseph Jewell.

John and Diane, both 60, cofounded Bucher Wines in 2011 and produced an initial 250 cases.

“We made the wines with Adam at Siduri (Wines) in Santa Rosa,” Diane said. “We now make about 1,500 cases of rosé of pinot noir, sauvignon blanc and pinot noir at Grand Cru Custom Crush in Windsor, all from our estate vineyards on Westside Road in Healdsburg.”

John oversees the farming, which includes a 700-cow organic dairy and 65 acres of wine grapes. Diane manages the marketing, sales and business side of Bucher Wines.

And although we’re more than two years into the pandemic, it continues to strain operations, John said.

“Like every other industry, we’re grappling with supply-chain issues, especially related to bottling,” he said. “Whether it’s a shortage of glass or longer lead time for imported items like capsules (foils) or higher price for labels and corks, it all adds to higher production costs.”

When they’re troubleshooting challenges, John reminds himself why they decided to make a go of winemaking in the first place and strive to improve, bottling after bottling.

“I remember tasting my first pinot noirs from Anderson Valley when I was in college,” he said. “The bright fruit aromatics and silky texture of the wine was something so different than other wines I had tasted. It really gave me an insight at a young age how important texture and mouthfeel are to making great wines.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.