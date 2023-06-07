Wine of the week: J. Bucher, 2021 Sonoma Rossa Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Bucher Vineyard

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.

Wilson, 2020 Conte Zinfandel, Chalk Hill, Sonoma County, 15%, $44, 3.5 stars. A ripe zinfandel with aromas and flavors of plum, black raspberry and pepper and a zesty finish.

Pedroncelli, 2020 Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Bushnell Vineyard, 15.3%, $28, 4 stars. A medium-bodied zinfandel with notes of raspberry and cola and a kiss of vanilla. Firm tannins and nice length.

Gracianna, 2021 Resilience Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, 15.6%, $52, 4 stars. A tasty zinfandel with notes of black raspberry and plum. Supple texture and a lingering finish.

J. Bucher, 2021 Sonoma Rossa Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Bucher Vineyard, 13.9%, $38, 4.5 stars. A zesty zinfandel with generous fruit of black raspberry and black cherry. It has an undercurrent of cracked black pepper and a hint of caramel on the finish. Striking.

The vintners behind our wine of the week, a zinfandel from J. Bucher, call this a “Tuesday-night wine” because it’s unfussy enough to pair well with burgers or pizza, just the weeknight meal you might have in mind as summer approaches.

“It’s a very food-friend zinfandel with great balance and lower alcohol,” said co-vintner John Bucher. “We pick the grapes for this bottling at lower sugars (levels), allowing the aromatics of the fruit to come through.”

The winemaking process begins with fine-tuning the vines.

“I’m always thinking of ways to improve the fruit quality with our consulting winemaker Adam Lee,” Bucher said.

As for the consulting winemaker, he said what’s most challenging about zinfandel is growing the grape.

“Zinfandel is fairly thin-skinned, like pinot noir, but ripens later,” Lee said. “That means that it has to survive the vagaries of later-season weather without some of the protections that thicker-skinned grapes possess.”

Fortunately, the 2021 growing season was close to ideal and allowed this zinfandel to ripen fully.

The zinfandel grapes in the winning bottling were planted in the mid-1970s, and the block has great southern exposure. Bucher fertilizes the vines with organic nutrients from his 700-cow dairy farm, the mainstay of the Healdsburg ranch.

“We started Bucher Wines with the 2011 harvest, producing one lonely pinot noir,” Bucher said. “That year, Adam Lee began making our wines.”

Today Bucher and his wife, co-vintner Diane Bucher, produce four pinot noirs, sauvignon blanc, a rosé of pinot noir, zinfandel and grenache. Crafting their wines at Windsor’s Grand Cru Custom Crush, they produce about 1,500 cases annually. The Buchers host their tastings there, and Grand Cru has six tasting salons, featuring 18 boutique family-owned wineries.

Born in Healdsburg, Bucher has spent his whole life on Westside Road, except when he studied at UC Davis in the early 1980s. There he was introduced to the world of wine.

“I remember tasting my first pinot noirs from Anderson Valley when I was in college,” said Bucher, who graduated in 1984. “The bright fruit aromatics and silky texture of the wine was something so different from other wines that I had tasted. My interest in wine grew from there, and I continued to look for opportunities to grow grapes and make wine as I took over the family farming operation.”

The vintner said one of his favorite wine-producing regions in California is the Russian River Valley.

“We enjoy the wines produced by our grower and winemaking friends in the Russian River Valley,” Bucher said. “There are so many styles and neighborhoods all with a common thread.”

