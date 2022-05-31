Wine of the week: J. Lohr, 2019 ‘Pure Paso’ Proprietary Red Wine, Paso Robles
To craft his red blends, Brenden Wood follows his intuition.
“The first step is to describe what the stylistic goal is of a wine,” said Wood, who oversees the red winemaking at J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines in Paso Robles. “Go with your intuition at first when trying to achieve your goal. However, you also need to have patience and be willing to be more systematic to achieve the goal when intuition fails.”
Wood is behind our wine of the week winner — the J. Lohr, 2019 “Pure Paso” Proprietary Red Wine, Paso Robles, 14.8%, $27. It’s a gorgeous wine with a great concentration of fruit, and the purity of it makes it a standout. It has notes of blackberry, plum, cocoa and a hint of toffee. The J. Lohr edged out its competitors because of the quality of this red blend at this price. It’s impressive.
What makes the red blend a standout, Wood said, is the sum of its parts — 65% is classic cabernet sauvignon and 35% is edgy petite sirah. Where the fruit is groomed, he added, plays a significant role in the blend.
“The cabernet sauvignon was grown at the winery’s Shotwell Vineyard in the cooler El Pomar district of Paso Robles,” he said. “Here, cooling maritime breezes blow through in the afternoon almost like clockwork because the vineyard is directly east of Cayucos Beach and the Pacific Ocean by 17 miles. ... These growing features combine to create cabernet sauvignon with classic, fresh dark fruit flavors and a bright palate with some minty and savory elements.”
By contrast, the petite sirah hails from vineyards in the warmer Estrella and San Miguel districts of Paso Robles.
“The petite sirah brings big blackberry flavors and spice to the blend,” Wood said. “We age this wine for 18 months in French and American oak barrels to add some cocoa and caramel flavors.”
His stylistic goal for the blend, Wood said, is to layer savory flavors of cabernet sauvignon with the dark fruit character of petite sirah.
“At J. Lohr, our house style mantra is ‘dense but soft,’” Wood said. “We strive to make wines that have a dense and focused fruit signature but with a soft approachable palate.”
Wood, 46, joined the winery in 2004, was named assistant winemaker in 2010 and was promoted to red winemaker in 2019. Founded in 1974 by pioneering winegrower Jerry Lohr, the winery is still family-owned and -operated today.
“Nearly all of the wines produced by J. Lohr are technically blends,” Wood said. “Blending plays a big part in how we maintain consistency and quality. ... You have to keep an open mind when blending. Never automatically rule things out without trying.”
