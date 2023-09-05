Wine of the week: Keller Estate, 2021 Oro De Plata Chardonnay, Petaluma Gap, Sonoma County

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.

Chappellet, 2021 Chardonnay, Carneros, 14.1%, $55, 4 stars. A silky chardonnay that’s complicated. Aromas of white peach and white flowers follow through to the palate, with nutmeg and brioche in the mix. Just lovely.

Bee Hunter, 2019 Chardonnay, Anderson Valley, 13.7%, $60, 4 stars. A bright and breezy chardonnay with notes of apple, pear and mineral and a citrusy finish.

Chev, 2020 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, 14.2%, $58, 4.5 stars. This lush chardonnay is kept in check with bright acidity. Layered notes of pear, honeysuckle and mineral. Nice length and well-crafted.

Julien Teichmann doesn’t mind the caprice of Mother Nature. In fact, he thrives on it.

“Every vintage presents a unique opportunity to make the best wine, no matter what Mother Nature gives us,” said Teichmann, the winemaker at Petaluma’s Keller Estate. “I’m challenged by the unpredictability and make more vibrant wines by being forced out of my comfort zone.”

The native of Germany, who is used to combating challenges, crafted our wine of the week winner — the Keller Estate, 2021 Oro De Plata Chardonnay, Petaluma Gap, Sonoma County, 14.1%, $42. Stone fruit meets citrus in this impressive bottling, a supple chardonnay with great minerality. Balanced, it finishes crisp.

This chardonnay, Teichmann said, is something of an anomaly in California, where most chardonnays have a kiss of vanilla after aging in oak barrels. The winning chardonnay was put in stainless steel tanks and spent about six months aging in neutral oak barrels before it was bottled.

“We wanted to make a chardonnay that showcased the beautiful fruit from our vineyard without it being obscured by oak,” the winemaker said.

Teichmann, now 40, went to college at Geisenheim/Neustadt in Germany and graduated with a bachelor's degree in viticulture and enology in 2009.

“I have 20 years of experience making wine in many regions across the globe, with most of my time in Germany and Romania,” he said. “I’m used to working with grapes grown in difficult environments.

“When I used to be a winemaker in Germany, it was very difficult to grow red grapes in most areas,” he said. “It was a great challenge.”

After traveling the world through intern positions, Teichmann landed in the United States in 2013 and at Keller Estate in 2017 after working at Sebastopol’s Merry Edwards.

Keller Estate's story begins in 1989, when the first chardonnay grapes were planted by Arturo and Deborah Keller. Before long, in 1994, they planted a small pinot noir vineyard on their Sonoma estate. The couple’s daughter, Ana Keller, joined the venture in 1998. In 2000, the winery produced its first vintage.

As a vintner, Ana Keller brought recognition to the region when she helped the Petaluma Gap become an American Viticultural Area in 2017.

Teichmann said he’s fond of making wines from this viticultural area.

“I’m a huge fan of the Petaluma Gap,” he said. “Maybe it’s because of my experience of making wine in cooler climates that comes naturally.”

At Keller Estate, the winemaker crafts a range of wines, including pinot noir, syrah, viognier, sparkling wine and chardonnay.

Teichmann takes pride in his winning chardonnay because the varietal can be a challenge.

“Chardonnay has a wide range of characteristics and flavors depending on where it’s grown and the clone used,” he said. “Finding just the right combination is not always easy, but it’s fun.”

