Collalto San Salvatore, 2020 Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Brut, 11.5%, $11, 3.5 stars. A light and lively prosecco, with notes of mandarin, mineral and yeast. Approachable and balanced. A tasty quaffer.

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige, NV Napa Valley Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $24, 4.5 stars. This is a lovely sparkler with aromas and flavors of nectarine, grapefruit, brioche and honey. Complex and balanced. Nice mousse. Striking.

Korbel Natural, 2018, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Champagne, 12.5%, $17, 4 stars. This sparkler edged out other contenders because of its caliber at this price point. With 65% pinot noir and 35% chardonnay, it has aromas of cherry and peach that follow through to the palate. It’s balanced with bright acidity and finishes crisp. With Russian River Valley fruit, it’s a tasty, budget-savvy bottling.

Celebrating over the holidays shouldn’t break the bank. Our recent Press Democrat blind tasting of bubbly $28 and under offers some striking, budget-savvy options.

Other lovely offerings include: Mumm Napa Brut Prestige, NV Napa Valley Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $24; Scharffenberger, NV Brut Excellence Mendocino County Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $23; Collalto San Salvatore, 2020 Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Brut, 11.5%, $11; and Le Colture Winery, Valdobbiandene D.O.C.G NV Brut, Prosecco Brut, 11.5%, $17.

As for the Korbel Natural, Paul Ahvenainen, Korbel’s director of winemaking, said uncorking the champagne is part of a holiday tradition at his house.

“The Natural is always part of our family’s Christmas Eve ‘snackage,’ when we feast on lox and pate and a selection of nice ripe cheeses, not to mention gingerbread and other sweets,” he said. “Somehow, Korbel Natural just goes with all of that.”

The winemaker said he’s shooting for a crisp and clean style with all the Korbel California champagnes.

“It’s about putting the fruit forward and keeping the balance crisp and bright,” Ahvenainen said.

The bottlings continue to be in high demand, he said, despite the challenges the pandemic has posed.

“The supply chain issues are a really big challenge right now,” Ahvenainen said. “Everything is arriving late or not arriving at all. Like any other product, if we are missing a key component, like a cork, we can’t produce our California champagnes.”

On the upside, Korbel is having a record sales year, and sparkling wines all over the world are on the rise.

“People are getting together with friends and family and celebrating life events again,” he said. “We at Korbel are very proud to be part of those celebrations.”

Ahvenainen, 59, joined Korbel in 1985. He was born in Helsinki, Finland, and emigrated to the U.S. with his family as a youngster in 1968. He studied at the University of California Davis and graduated with a degree in fermentation science in 1985.

The winemaker said what makes the Korbel Natural a standout is where the grapes are groomed.

“It’s all about the purity of Russian River Valley pinot noir and chardonnay,” Ahvenainen said. “We grow the grapes for the Natural in our own vineyards, which are in some of the cooler parts of the Russian River Valley. This allows flavors to develop slowly and reach their optimum before the sugars become too high for sparkling wine production.”

What most people don’t know is that Korbel follows the classic méthode Champenoise process for their bottlings, he said. With this method, all the action happens right in the bottle during a second fermentation. The yeast devours the sugar, releasing carbon dioxide and creating those delightful bubbles.

“I love the world of méthode Champenoise precisely because of its challenges,” Ahvenainen said. “Because if you get it right, the delicacy and balance can be sublime.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com and 707-521-5310.