Wine of the week: La Follette, 2018 Sun Chase Vineyard, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

J. Cage Cellars, 2020 La Cruz Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, 13.9%, $35, 4 stars. An elegant chardonnay with layered aromas and flavors of pear, apple, honey and a kiss of vanilla. Balanced, with bright acid. Lingering finish. Impressive.

Husch, 2019 Mendocino Chardonnay, 13.9%, $15, 4 stars. A pretty chardonnay with irresistible stone fruit and crisp acid. Layered with notes of pear and lemon in the mix. Finishes crisp. Just lovely.

Blue Farm, 2018 Laceroni Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Chardonnay, 14.1%, $70, 4 stars. This chardonnay has great structure, with generous tropical and citrus fruit. Both lush and balanced, this chardonnay rides on crisp acidity. Top-rate.

La Follette, 2018 Sun Chase Vineyard, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, 13.9%, $50, 4 stars. Aromas and flavors of apple, almond and quince. Supple texture. Lush yet balanced, with bright acid and great minerality. Lingering finish. Extremely well-crafted.

Chardonnay is a chameleon, a true winemaker’s grape, according to Hugh Chappelle.

“The biggest challenge is deciding on a style and then aligning your grape sourcing with that style,” said the winemaker, who produces the La Follette and Quivira brands.

Chappelle is behind our wine of the week winner — the La Follette, 2018 Sun Chase Vineyard, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, 13.9%, $50. It has aromas and flavors of apple, almond and quince. With a supple texture, it’s lush yet balanced with bright acid and great minerality. The La Follette has a lingering finish and it’s extremely well-crafted.

Other tasty chardonnays include: Blue Farm, 2018 Laceroni Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Chardonnay, 14.1%, $70; Husch, 2019 Mendocino Chardonnay, 13.9%, $15; J. Cage Cellars, 2020 La Cruz Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, 13.9%, $35; and Migration, 2018 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, 14.1%, $42.

As for the winning La Follette, Chappelle said his style has one foot in the Old World and one in the New World.

“While we’re inspired by the amazing balance, age-worthiness and sense of place of the best white Burgundies, we’re proudly not trying to copy that but rather express our own amazing vineyards in the best way possible,” he said. “We want to show off what we believe are their most distinctive qualities.”

The La Follette chardonnay, the winemaker said, definitely benefited from the picture-perfect 2018 vintage.

“It was simply an amazing white wine year for us across the board, and our Sun Chase Vineyard Chardonnay was simply one of the standout wines,” he said. “Fantastic weather during the final ripening of the fruit allowed picking to occur at the perfect moment, without feeling rushed due to pending heat, winery logistics or other typical factors.”

In the Sun Chase Vineyard, high up on the western face of Sonoma Mountain, the Petaluma Gap moderates the day time high temperatures, Chappelle said. “It was well positioned to take full advantage of the great conditions 2018 offered up.”

Chappelle, 59, joined Healdsburg’s Quivira as winegrower in July 2010. His credits include a stint at Lynmar Estate and, before that, Flowers. Greg La Follette sold his winery and brand to Wine Creek in 2009, which also operates Healdsburg’s Quivira Vineyards.

Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chappelle grew up with a great appreciation of wine and food. His mother came from the Mosel (Trier) region in Germany, where acid-driven whites reign.

“She passed along to me an appreciation of wine, not just for holidays and celebrations but for part of daily life,” he said. “I truly love chardonnay, even though I’m personally drawn to a more mineral, acid-driven style. Still, I believe Sonoma County is one of absolute finest places on the planet to craft world-class chardonnay, across many styles.”

The winemaker said he has honed his craft in selecting the right source to flesh out a style.

“A lower-alcohol, cooler-climate style, for example, should source very different grapes than for a richer, riper more texture-driven classic California style,” he said.

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.