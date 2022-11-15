Wine of the week: Landmark Vineyards, 2019 Overlook Pinot Noir

Saint Gregory, 2018 Pinot Noir, Mendocino County, 14.5%, $22, 3.5 stars. This pinot, with bright acid, also pairs well with food. It has notes of black cherry, plum and a kiss of vanilla. It has firm tannins and a supple texture.

Foursight, 2019 Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Charles Vineyard, 13.7%, $52, 3.5 stars. A great feast wine, this balanced pinot has bright acid coupled with high-tone, tangy fruit. Aromas of cranberry and cherry follow through to the palate, and it has a lingering finish.

Ram’s Gate, 2018 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Bush Crispo Vineyard, 14.1%, $75, 4 stars. Depth, with layers of flavors, makes this pinot noir a lovely Thanksgiving pick. It has notes of cherry, black currant and licorice, with an undercurrent of spice.

Landmark Vineyards, 2019 Overlook Pinot Noir, 14.3%, $27, 4.5 stars. This pinot is a great Thanksgiving pick because it’s balanced and buoyed by crisp acidity, keeping the rich flavors of the food in check. Well-crafted, it has generous fruit flavors of strawberry and cherry, with notes of anise, leather and cinnamon. It’s impressive.

Greg Stach, winemaker of Kenwood’s Landmark Vineyards, said pinot noir is the consummate Thanksgiving red wine, a popular pick for palates across the board.

“Pinot noir is the perfect match for Thanksgiving because it works well with all the components of the meal, except those yucky sweet potatoes with marshmallows on top,” he said. “I also think that pinot is more approachable to a novice wine drinker.”

Stach is behind our wine of the week winner — the Landmark Vineyards, 2019 Overlook Pinot Noir, 14.3%, $27. This pinot is balanced and buoyed by crisp acidity, keeping the rich flavors of holiday dishes in check. Well-crafted, it has generous fruit flavors of strawberry and cherry, with notes of anise, leather and cinnamon. It’s impressive.

A pinot with polish, Stach said, is the house style he’s trying to achieve.

“The range of smells and flavors that pinot can express is unmatched,” he said. “The beautiful, velvety texture can be otherworldly.

“I have been known to be slightly obsessive when it comes to my approach to winemaking, which is useful for such a delicate grape like pinot noir,” Stach said.

The winemaker said he finds bottling grapes intriguing.

“First and foremost, I’m a wine geek,” he said. “Although I’m primarily a Francophile, I’ve been doing a deep dive into Italy lately. … Hugh Johnson’s ‘World Atlas of Wine’ is my absolute favorite wine book of all times. It’s packed full of geeky information and his cheeky, playful sense of humor really comes through.”

Stach’s favorite growing region abroad is Norther Rhone.

“The Cote Rotie, San Josef, Hermitage and Cornas produce wines that are incomparable,” he said. “Tain-Hermitage/Tournon has a great food scene, and the Valrhona chocolate factory is awesome.”

As for his favorite growing region in California, it’s Sonoma County hands down, he said.

“The range of wines and microclimates is amazing, from world-class cool-climate pinot and chardonnay to fantastic zinfandel to hearty grenache and syrah,” he said. “Also, the quality of produce and meats are fantastic.”

Stach’s parents always drank wine, but he became smitten with wine after tasting a particular bottling.

“I was a freshman in college at Indiana University, and my roommate brought home a bottle of Chateau Larose-Trintaudon,” he said. “It was the most amazing thing I had ever tasted. That night really changed my life.”

The next year, Stach transferred to California State, Fresno to study winemaking.

“At 21, I felt that all of the science classes were killing my innate love of wine, and I ended up with a journalism degree. I stayed with wine by putting together wine lists and working retail. Finally, at 30, I went back to Fresno and completed the coursework in enology.

“Landmark has a great reputation,” said Stach, now 57. “It has been around for some time, but I really feel our best wines are in front of us.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com and 707-521-5310.