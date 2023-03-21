Wine of the week: Longboard, 2021 Albariño, Russian River Valley, Elieo Vineyard

Theopolis, 2021 Symphony, Yorkshire Highlands, Mendocino, 12.3%, $25, 4 stars. This blend of muscat and grenache gris has notes of pear and melon, a hint of pineapple and bright acidity.

Pellegrini-Olivet Lane, 2021 White Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 13.8%, $40, 4 stars. Stone fruit meets citrus here, with notes of peach, nectarine, Meyer lemon and mineral. Balanced and refreshing.

Naidu, 2021 Grenache Blanc, Russian River Valley, Catie’s Corner Vineyard, 13.2%, $45, 4 stars. A full-bodied grenache blanc with layered aromas and flavors of nectarine, peach and mineral. Bright acid, with a citrusy finish.

Most people know albariño hails from Spain and northern Portugal. But few know it lends itself to two major styles. One is light, tart, citrusy and floral. The other is oak-aged wines that resemble chardonnay.

Oded Shakked, vintner and winemaker of Healdsburg’s Longboard Cellars, said he decided to marry those two styles with his albariño.

“We wanted to layer complexity in it while keeping the freshness,” Shakked said.

Combining the styles paid off. Shakked is behind our wine of the week winner — the Longboard, 2021 Albariño, Russian River Valley, Elieo Vineyard, 13.9%, $34. This is a refreshing albariño with gorgeous stone fruit riding on crisp acid. It has rich notes of nectarine, peach, honeysuckle and mineral. Finishing crisp, it’s striking.

“Considering the 2021 vintage was my first play with albariño, I’m surprised I hit the mark,” said Shakked, now 63. “Maybe I succeeded because I’m a dinosaur with 38 harvests under my claws. Maybe because I managed to stay curious and playful and passionate about pushing the envelope.”

The UC Davis graduate, who majored in enology, said he was first drawn to winemaking in the early 1980s. As a surfer, he went on trips to Western Europe to ride the waves.

“I washed down mountains of oysters and mussels with wine,” Shakked said. “One year, on the way home, I visited a friend who got a job as a grape picker in Pomerol (the esteemed red wine region in Bordeaux, France). The smells, the camaraderie, the joy of it all got under my skin. All it took was a family friend to tell me there’s a school in California where you can study winemaking and the fuse was lit.”

The surfer ultimately merged his two passions with Longboard Cellars, which began as a hobby brand in 1998. Shakked had worked at J Vineyards in Healdsburg for nearly two decades before he ventured off to make a career out of his hobby. Today he produces an average of 5,000 cases year, with a high of 8,500 cases one year.

What people would find most surprising about his winemaking, Shakked said, is that “I don’t expect everyone to like my wines. I don’t follow formulas, and I don’t follow trends.”

The winemaker said his favorite wine region is the Russian River Valley and Sonoma County — “obviously.

“They offer a plethora of soils and microclimates,” Shakked said. “I always make the parallel to a chef who has a pantry full of fresh herbs and quality spices. It’s like a great playground for wine geeks.”

After making wine for decades, Shakked said he’s excited to see what a new crop of winemakers will do.

“I hope to see interesting regional blends develop that are not necessarily a copy of the traditional blends done in Europe,” he said. “I’d also love to see more wineries stop trying to be French or Italian or whatever because a foreign name on a label sounds sexy. At Longboard, we are simply proud to be Californians and very much Sonomans.”

