Wine of the week: Marine Layer, 2018 Aries Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

Marine Layer Wines was an idea conjured up in 2018. Its new Healdsburg tasting room is enjoying steady traffic now that wine lovers are venturing out with the vaccine reconfiguring health and safety in the pandemic.

“We’ve poured our hearts and effort into it (the brand) and though it took more time than we had hoped for many reasons, we couldn’t be happier about the space we’re in,” said Rob Fischer, director of winemaking, about the new tasting room on Center Street.

Fischer is behind our wine of the week winner — the Marine Layer, 2018 Aries Sonoma Coast Chardonnay at $40. This is a tasty chardonnay, layered with notes of tropical fruit, toasty oak and mineral. Rich, yet balanced, with nice acid, it has a lingering finish. It’s striking and a steal for the caliber of this chardonnay.

Other tasty chardonnays, at a range of price points, include: Cuvaison, 2019 Méthode Béton, Napa Valley, Los Carneros Chardonnay at $50; Lucia, 2019 Santa Lucia Highlands Chardonnay at $48; Marimar Estate, 2019 Don Miguel Vineyard, Acero, Russian River Valley Chardonnay at $34; and Pedroncelli, 2020 Sonoma County, Dry Creek Valley, Signature Selection Chardonnay at $20.

As for the winning Marine Layer, the name pays homage to the fog that streams across the Sonoma coast from the Pacific.

“It starts with geography,” Fischer said. “We tend to work with sites and clones that don’t tend to set a lot of fruit, so there’s a good amount of concentration. The 2018 vintage was great for chardonnay. It shows a lot of that concentration at a very moderate ripeness.”

The winemaker said the style he’s shooting for is something with the tension and energy of great Chablis along with texture and some opulence.

“What’s most challenging about crafting chardonnay is finding vineyard sites with great pedigree,” he said. “A gentle touch, patience and not overthinking it is key. Chardonnay is a variety that can take on many different faces, depending on winemaking decisions and techniques, whereas I like to showcase the fruit and site.”

Fischer said he’s happy his wines are being poured in the tasting room, after the tumult of 2020, the pandemic and the wildfires.

“The past year was unprecedented,” he said. “The pandemic and corresponding shutdown of most business, commerce and life in general made most do a lot of soul-searching, for sure. The wildfires were another tough blow. The fires and smoke started in late August (2020), affecting many varieties. And the proximity of the Walbridge fire was centered in the area of many of our west Sonoma County vineyards. We unfortunately had to forego fruit from some of those vineyard sources.”

The silver lining, Fischer said, is a new perspective.

“I think we as a business needed to quickly look at things differently, pushing the limits in terms of being nimble and innovative in the face of challenging times,” he said. “That’s something that stays as part of the ethos of a good company or brand.”

