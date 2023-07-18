Wine of the week: Merry Edwards, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County

Priest Ranch, 2022 Block 71 Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, 14.4%, $48, 4 stars. Aromas and flavors of passion fruit, honeydew and peach. Buoyed by crisp acid.

J. Bucher, 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Bucher Vineyard, 13%, $38, 4 stars. A lovely sauvignon blanc with notes of green apple, grapefruit and lemon zest. Nice length and well-crafted.

Merry Edwards, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 14%, $50, 4.5 stars. Gorgeous stone fruit meets citrus in this tasty sauvignon blanc. Notes of peach, lime zest and grapefruit. Supple texture and a crisp finish.

Winemaker Merry Edwards rejected the notion that sauvignon blanc was a throw-away grape. Her successor, Heidi von der Mehden, agrees.

“Only recently has California sauvignon blanc begun to gain a reputation as a serious wine,” said von der Mehden, winemaker at Merry Edwards Winery. “I think many people see sauvignon blanc as a quaffer (an unfussy, usually inexpensive wine). Our sauv blanc is meant to be enjoyed with a nice meal, and it ages beautifully.”

Von der Mehden crafted our “serious” wine of the week winner, the Merry Edwards, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 14%, $50. Gorgeous stone fruit meets citrus in this striking sauvignon blanc that has notes of peach, lime zest and grapefruit. With a supple texture, it finishes crisp.

“Through experimentation and innovation, we have come to make a beloved sauvignon blanc with a very loyal following,” von der Mehden said. “I intend to continue on that path.”

Edwards hired von der Mehden as associate winemaker in 2015 and promoted her to winemaker in 2018, a year before Champagne Louis Roederer purchased the winery. After selling her brand in 2019, Edwards remained at the winery until 2020, mentoring von der Mehden for five years.

“I wanted to make pinot noir, and my first choice of place was the Russian River Valley,” von der Mehden said. “I knew Merry was one of the most respected winemakers in the Russian River Valley and that she made beautiful wines.”

After earning a chemistry degree from Santa Clara University in 1997, von der Mehden joined the Peace Corps and taught high school students chemistry in Tanzania. In 2000, she came home to Sonoma County, where she grew up, to bottle grapes. Her credits include Kenwood Vineyards, Mauritson Winery and Arrowood Winery.

When crafting sauvignon blanc, the winemaker said, being meticulous is paramount.

“We only make one sauvignon blanc,” von der Mehden said. “All of the pieces need to fit together perfectly to make a beautiful wine, so I need to mind every detail of every lot. We monitor barrels in groups of 10 to make sure they will blend perfectly in the final product.”

But making the sauvignon blanc begins in the vineyard, she said.

“I like a more tropical fruit style of sauvignon blanc, so we start in the vineyard by doing extensive, early leaf-pulling,” von der Mehden said. “The extra sun exposure develops the characteristic fruit in our wine, including pineapple, mango and apricot notes, as well as a floral component.”

With her scientific background, the winemaker said, she understands how to make adjustments to craft the best wine.

“But I’m also drawn to the creative aspect of winemaking,” she said. “I balance creativity with meticulous attention to detail. I want to be involved in every part of the winemaking process, and I don't shy away from physical labor, late nights, early mornings or dirty jobs. My parents instilled a very strong work ethic in me.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.