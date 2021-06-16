Wine of the week: Minus Tide, 2020 Feliz Creek Vineyard Carignan Rosé

Calera, 2018 Central Coast Chardonnay, 14.2%, $25, 3.5 stars. A citrusy chardonnay with a lush texture. Pretty notes of apple, lemon and vanilla. Rich, yet kept in check with bright acidity. Lovely.

Rodney Strong Vineyards, 2018 Chalk Hill Sonoma County Chardonnay, 13.5%, $22, 4 stars. An impressive chardonnay, crisp yet lush. The Rodney Strong has a creamy texture, with notes of pear, Meyer lemon and mineral. Lingering finish. Smart.

Keller Estate, 2019 Oro De Plata, Petaluma Gap, Sonoma County Chardonnay, 14.1%, $35, 4 stars. A pretty chardonnay where citrus meets stone fruit, with aromas and flavors of nectarine, peach and apple. The Keller Estate has great minerality and finishes crisp. Spot on.

Cattleya, 2019 Cuvee Number Five, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, 14.1%, $26, 4 stars. A lovely chardonnay with a range of striking flavors. Notes of apple, pear, lemon curd and a kiss of vanilla. Balanced, with crisp acidity. Nice length. Well-crafted.

Corner 103, 2019 Sonoma Carneros Chardonnay, 13.8%, $40, 4 stars. This is a chardonnay that over-delivers. It has great structure and layered flavors of pear, pineapple and apple. It’s balanced with crisp acidity and a citrusy finish. Impressive.

Gnarled vines pushing 113 years give you pause; the stories they could tell.

These ancient vines are the secret behind the Press Democrat’s wine of the week winner — the Minus Tide, 2020 Feliz Creek Vineyard Carignan Rosé, 13.1%, $24.

“We’re lucky to work with the oldest block of Feliz Creek Vineyard in Hopland, which is in eastern Mendocino County,” said Brad Jonas, co-owner and co-winemaker. “It’s a dry-farmed, head-trained, organic vineyard, and it produces a restrained expression of carignan that we find perfect for rosé.”

Other tasty rosés that competed in the line-up include: Argyle, 2020 Willamette Valley Rosé of Pinot Noir, 12.5%, $27; Dutton Goldfield, 2020 North Coast Rosé of Pinot Noir, 13.2%, $30; Tongue Dancer, 2020 Sonoma Coast Rosé of Pinot Noir, 14.8%, $22; and Castello Di Amorosa, 2020 Cresta D’Oro Vineyard, Green Valley of Russian River Valley Rosato, 13.6%, $35.

As for the winning Minus Tide rosé, its intensity is its signature, Jonas said.

“Because the vineyard is dry farmed, the vines have developed deep root systems, which result in low yields and allow the fruit to achieve intense, concentrated flavor at low sugar levels,” he explained. “The rosé that we make from Feliz Creek always has this delicious saltiness, and the fruit and mineral characteristics from the old-vine plantings play off each other beautifully.”

For the uninitiated, the Minus Tide is an intentional rosé rather than one that’s a byproduct of another bottling.

“We always pick the fruit for this wine precisely for rosé, which to us is the most important key to making a great rosé,” said Kyle Jeffrey, who collaborates with Jonas as co-owner and co-winemaker. “This enables us to pick at the ideal level of ripeness when the grapes have achieved intensity of flavor and phenolic ripeness, while still having the bright, mouthwatering acidity that we love.”

The Rhone varietal carignan also plays into this rosé’s unique expression, Jeffrey said.

“Mendocino has a rich history with carignan, and this 113-year-old vineyard is the perfect example of why the grape is so special,” he said. “In rosé, it brings an ocean spray-like salinity and has a mineral-driven backbone that makes it complex while still being completely delicious.”

Jeffrey and Jonas — both 32 — are millennials with the Minus Tide label as their side project. The brand’s name is a nod to the very low tides that expose hidden gems of the sea like abalone and to evoke the feeling of the Mendocino Coast.

Jeffrey’s day job is winemaker at Woods Beer and Wine Co. in San Francisco. He studied at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and graduated in 2011 with a bachelor of science degree in wine and viticulture and a minor in agribusiness. Jonas’ day job is assistant winemaker at Toulouse Vineyards in Philo. He also studied at Cal Poly and graduated in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in fruit science, with a concentration in viticulture.

The duo met in college and in 2010 made their first wine together — a Paso Robles syrah — as a home winemaking project.

“We have since traveled the world making wine in New Zealand, Switzerland, Australia, and throughout California,” Jeffrey said. “The saying that ‘the whole is greater than the sum of its parts’ feels so true to us. While we each bring our own individual winemaking experiences to Minus Tide, our collaborative approach to winemaking has made us both better winemakers, and it also has been incredibly fun.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.