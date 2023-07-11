Wine of the week: Minus Tide, 2022 Carignan of Rosé, Mendocino County, Feliz Creek Vineyard

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.

Pedroncelli, 2022 Rosé Wine, Dry Creek Valley, 13.9%, $22, 3.5 stars. Aromas and flavors of watermelon, strawberry and mineral. Rides on crisp acidity.

Quivira Vineyards, 2022 Rosé of Grenache, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, Dry Creek Ranch, 13.3%, $30, 4 stars. Notes of rhubarb, cherry and grapefruit with a citrusy finish.

Inman Family, 2022 Endless Crush Rosé of Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, OGV Estate, 12.6%, $40, 4 stars. Crisp and refreshing, this rosé has notes of raspberry, strawberry and mineral. Nice length.

A historic vineyard dating back to 1908 is what makes our wine of the week a standout.

The Minus Tide, 2022 Carignan Rosé hails from the Feliz Creek Vineyard, which is not irrigated. That means the 115-year-old vines are forced to reach deep into the soil for water, according to Brad Jonas and Kyle Jeffrey, co-owners and co-winemakers of the brand.

“This results in a rosé with intense concentration, excellent minerality, physiological ripeness at lower sugar levels and a hint of salinity that we love,” Jonas said.

With notes of watermelon and honeydew, the $27 rosé finishes crisp, with a hint of strawberry. It’s impressive from start to finish.

The carignan varietal originated in France’s Rhone Valley, but it’s also considered a heritage grape of Mendocino County, Jeffrey said.

“Carignan holds onto its acidity and when it has the flavor ripeness we want, the acid is usually perfect,” he said. “What we didn’t know when we started working with Feliz Creek is how consistently the vineyard would deliver such delicious results.”

Of course, timing is pivotal, Jonas said.

“There are three things that are critical to making a great rosé: achieving ripeness of flavor, ideal acidity and extracting just the right amount of color while pressing the grapes,” Jonas said. “All those require precise timing and harvesting the fruit when all these variables are aligned. This can come down to a 24-hour window and can be quite challenging.”

Founded in 2017, Minus Tide only crafts wines from grapes grown in Mendocino County. It produces about 700 cases a year. In addition to carignan rosé, the lineup includes chardonnay, pinot noir, carignan and cool-climate syrah.

The brand’s name evokes the feeling of the Mendocino Coast and refers to the very low tides that expose hidden gems of the sea, like abalone.

For Jonas and Jeffrey — both 34 — the Minus Tide label is a side project. Jeffrey’s day job is winemaker at Woods Beer and Wine Co. in San Francisco. Jonas’ day job is assistant winemaker at Toulouse Vineyards in Philo.

The two met in college, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and in 2010 made their first wine — a Paso Robles syrah — as a home winemaking project.

When developing Minus Tide, Jonas and Jeffrey were both keen on making a dry rosé.

“Kyle and I have been making rosé since the very beginning of our winemaking careers, so we know what a difference it makes to pick the fruit specifically for rosé,” Jonas said.

“We always strive to make a delicious, food-friendly, dry rosé with high natural acidity,” Jeffrey added. “It’s our go-to wine in the summer, and thanks to its complexity, we enjoy drinking it all year-round.”

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.