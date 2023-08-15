Wine of the week: Morét-Brealynn, 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.

Vaughn Duffy Wines, 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, 13.8%, $25, 4 stars. A layered rosé with a range of flavors: tangerine, strawberry and raspberry and a citrusy finish. Pretty.

Steen, 2022 Rosé of Grenache, Sonoma Valley, Rose Ranch, 13%, $25, 4 stars. A lovely rosé with notes of raspberry and strawberry and a mineral finish. Well-crafted.

Hamilton Family Wines, 2022 Rosé of Grenache, Sonoma Valley, 13.2%, $34, 4 stars. Tropical flavors of guava and pineapple, with a hint of tangerine. Finishes crisp. Lovely.

Morét-Brealynn, 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir, 13.1%, $28, 4.5 stars. This striking rosé with great minerality has aromas of watermelon and raspberry that follow through to the palate. Impressive.

Sorting fruit during the 2014 harvest was a pivotal experience for Morét Brealynn Chavez. At the time, she was working in the marketing department at Sebastopol’s Kosta Browne Winery. At the end of the day, she would turn off her computer and join the production team.

“I loved that camaraderie and energy around harvest, and it sparked my attention to production,” Chavez said.

Today Chavez is a winemaker, and her namesake brand is our wine of the week winner.

As a guiding principle, Chavez said, she’s shooting for a wine she fancies.

“If I don’t sell this wine, I have to drink it,” the winemaker said. “So I want to drink a dry rosé that is full of flavor and very food-friendly.”

What’s most challenging about making rosé is that it’s a very transparent wine, Chavez said.

“You can’t hide flaws with higher alcohol, barrel notes (flavors that come from contact with the barrel, such as vanilla or caramel) or color because there’s generally a minimal amount (of all three) with rosé,” she said. “Cleanliness is pivotal to these straightforward wines.”

Chavez said developing her career in winemaking has been a meandering path. She moved to Sonoma County in 2011 to be the teen center director for the Boys & Girls Club of Healdsburg.

“I fell in love with the wine scene here,” said the winemaker, now 37. “I started at Silver Oak in the tasting room and then moved to Kosta Browne in marketing. I spent a year at Martinelli in hospitality and events and then spent five years at Hall Wines in Napa.”

In 2020, Chavez became Adam Lee’s general manager for his winery Clarice and his wine-consultation projects. In 2021 she began her own label, more or less as a one-woman show.

“I’m the owner, winemaker, website manager, shipping compliance, customer service and social-media marketer,” she said. “I went to school at Sacramento State and majored in psychology with a minor in government.”

Chavez began her enterprise by sourcing 4¼ tons of fruit and producing three wines: a rosé and two pinot noirs. Today she produces roughly 500 cases a year, from muscadelle to pinot noir and zinfandel.

“As a lifelong pet parent, two of my wines — the ones with my cat and dog on the label — benefit animal shelters, both locally and nationally,” she said.

What people would find most surprising about her winemaking, Chavez said, is that she’s not entirely in sync with the rhythm of Mother Nature.

“Winemaking is an early-morning endeavor,” she said. “Grapes are picked at night and come to the winery as early as 6 a.m. I hate waking up before sunrise. But I’ve learned that grapes don’t wait, so now I set my alarm for the grapes.”

The winemaker said she’s a millennial, a woman and a Mexican American. She aspires to inspire.

“I hope to help others in similar circumstances realize that they can find different ways to reach their goals and succeed in their field.”

“I’ve learned that grapes don’t wait, so now I set my alarm for the grapes.” — Winemaker Morét Brealynn Chavez