Get a fresh taste of spring with this simple salad

There is a stunning clarity to our Wine of the Week, Pennyroyal Farm 2020 Pinotrio ($33). It splashes into the glass like a little waterfall, all silvery and refreshing. This clarity is mirrored on the palate, with a bright flourish of minerality and wet river rocks. Close your eyes and imagine you are sitting on the banks of the Merced River, enveloped in mist.

You can pick out individual flavors if you like: You’ll notice white peach, white nectarine, sweet spring greens, suggestions of green almonds and gentle bursts of lemon zest. But you needn’t fuss over it too much; just enjoy it, as it is light, bright and not at all ponderous. It is also delightfully dry.

At the table, this wine is a crowd pleaser, especially in the spring. English peas, small-leaf arugula, risotto or bruschetta with fresh favas, spring ragout of radishes, spring garlic, spring onion, and white pizza with olive oil, garlic, mozzarella fresca and capers all help this wine unfold into its best self.

Celery is an outstanding match, too. Petrale Sole over sliced and sauteed celery and topped with a chive beurre blanc is perfection with this wine. It also makes an outstanding aperitif to enjoy on a spring evening, with a few nibbles alongside, such as one of Pennyroyal Farm’s handcrafted cheese and a few green olives. Cured meats, such as soppressata, are excellent with the wine, too.

For today’s recipe, I’ve chosen a dish that barely needs a recipe. It can be enjoyed as a salad or as nibbles to savor as you watch the sun sink into the sea.

Simple Spring Salad of Celery, Radishes, Favas, Green Olives, Arugula, Feta and Soppressata

Serves 2

1 pound fresh fava beans, shelled, blanched, and peeled (see Note below)

2 or 3 celery stalks, trimmed and cut into thin diagonal slices

6 to 8 French breakfast radishes, trimmed and halved or quartered

½ cup Picholine or similar olive, pitted

Zest of 1 lemon

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon best-quality extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

Two generous handfuls of small-leaf arugula

2 to 3 ounces soppressata or similar salumi, thinly sliced

2 to 3 ounces feta, preferably from sheep’s milk

Black pepper in a mill

Put the favas, celery and radishes into a medium bowl, add the lemon zest and olive oil, season with salt and toss very gently. Add the arugula, toss again, and set aside briefly.

Divide the soppressata between two plates, arranging the slices in a circle. Top with the vegetable mixture. Scatter feta on top, drizzle a little olive oil over it and season with several turns of black pepper.

Note: A pound of favas in their pods will yield about ¾ cup of raw beans and ½ cup blanched and peeled beans. After shelling the beans, bring a small saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the beans, simmer for about 30 seconds, drain, and peel. It is important to do this, as raw fava beans can cause a certain type of anemia in individuals of Mediterranean ancestry. Blanching solves the issue, as does grilling.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com